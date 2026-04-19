Advertisement

FDA seizes several unregistered products at Porials Pitch

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:24 - 19 April 2026
Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has seized unregistered products during an enforcement operation at Porials Pitch 3 in Accra, warning of potential health risks and urging consumers to verify approved goods before purchase.
Advertisement

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has intensified its enforcement efforts, seizing unregistered products during a targeted operation at Porials Pitch 3 in Accra.

Advertisement

According to the FDA, the exercise was carried out by the authority’s enforcement team as part of ongoing measures to protect public health and rid the market of potentially unsafe goods. 

READ ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama pledges airport for Damang within 6 months after mine takeover

In a brief statement posted on its social media platforms, the FDA noted that the operation led to the confiscation of several unapproved items, stressing that the move was intended “to safeguard unsuspecting customers from potential harm.”

The latest action forms part of a nationwide clampdown by the FDA on unregistered and counterfeit products circulating in the Ghanaian markets.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Did you know? Avocado makes your hair stronger and shinier - Here are 5 proven benefits

In recent months, similar operations have been carried out across the country with an operation cited in the Volta Region where the Authority seized large quantities of unregistered diaper products at Ho Market, citing concerns over safety and quality.

It explained that such products often lack proper labelling and regulatory approval, making it difficult to guarantee their safety, especially for vulnerable groups like children.

Advertisement

Under Ghana’s Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), all imported and locally manufactured food, drugs, and cosmetic products must be registered with the FDA before being sold.

Regulators warn that unregistered products may pose serious health risks due to unknown ingredients, poor manufacturing conditions, or contamination.

READ ALSO: Step-by-step guide on how to register and renew your NHIS for free

Past enforcement actions have also uncovered items suspected to be counterfeit or smuggled into the country through unapproved routes.

The FDA is urging consumers to remain cautious when purchasing products, particularly from informal or temporary sales points.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Odau royal family accuses Okyenhene of using state apparatus to foment trouble at Etwereso
News
19.04.2026
Odau royal family accuses Okyenhene of using state apparatus to foment trouble at Etwereso
Viral moments from Arsenal-City clash as Arsenal-branded water bottles were sold at Etihad
Sports
19.04.2026
Viral moments from Arsenal-City clash as Arsenal-branded water bottles were sold at Etihad
Man in critical condition after slashing his manhood in an attempt to commit suicide
News
19.04.2026
Man in critical condition after slashing his manhood in an attempt to commit suicide
Kevin Danso racially abused after costly error in Brighton draw, Police hunt perpetrator
Sports
19.04.2026
Kevin Danso racially abused after costly error in Brighton draw, Police hunt perpetrator
FDA seizes several unregistered products at Porials Pitch
News
19.04.2026
FDA seizes several unregistered products at Porials Pitch
Ibrahim Mahama pledges airport for Damang within 6 months after mine takeover
News
18.04.2026
Ibrahim Mahama pledges airport for Damang within 6 months after mine takeover