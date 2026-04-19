FDA seizes several unregistered products at Porials Pitch
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has intensified its enforcement efforts, seizing unregistered products during a targeted operation at Porials Pitch 3 in Accra.
According to the FDA, the exercise was carried out by the authority’s enforcement team as part of ongoing measures to protect public health and rid the market of potentially unsafe goods.
In a brief statement posted on its social media platforms, the FDA noted that the operation led to the confiscation of several unapproved items, stressing that the move was intended “to safeguard unsuspecting customers from potential harm.”
The latest action forms part of a nationwide clampdown by the FDA on unregistered and counterfeit products circulating in the Ghanaian markets.
In recent months, similar operations have been carried out across the country with an operation cited in the Volta Region where the Authority seized large quantities of unregistered diaper products at Ho Market, citing concerns over safety and quality.
It explained that such products often lack proper labelling and regulatory approval, making it difficult to guarantee their safety, especially for vulnerable groups like children.
Under Ghana’s Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), all imported and locally manufactured food, drugs, and cosmetic products must be registered with the FDA before being sold.
Regulators warn that unregistered products may pose serious health risks due to unknown ingredients, poor manufacturing conditions, or contamination.
Past enforcement actions have also uncovered items suspected to be counterfeit or smuggled into the country through unapproved routes.
The FDA is urging consumers to remain cautious when purchasing products, particularly from informal or temporary sales points.
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