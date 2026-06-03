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'There is no $8 million case against me' — Abu Trica breaks silence on arrest

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:05 - 03 June 2026
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Abu Trica granted GH¢30m bail
Ghanaian socialite and businessman Abu Trica has publicly challenged claims surrounding the fraud case against him, insisting that reports linking him to an alleged $8 million scam are inaccurate.
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  • Abu Trica has rejected reports linking him to an $8 million fraud case, insisting that investigators acknowledged a much smaller amount of $13,000.

  • The socialite alleged that he was interrogated in a dark conference room after his arrest and claimed investigators attempted to pressure him into identifying the owner of a bank account.

  • He further alleged that officials threatened to increase the amount linked to the case after he refused to cooperate, while maintaining that the allegations against him are inaccurate.

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Speaking in an interview on Onua TV on June 3, 2026, Abu Trica argued that the amount widely circulated in the media does not reflect the facts of the case. According to him, investigators themselves acknowledged a significantly lower figure during the course of their inquiries.

He stated;

There is no $8 million case against me. They themselves admitted that the amount involved was $13,000

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The socialite went on to share his version of events following his arrest, alleging that the controversial $8 million figure emerged during an interrogation process he considered questionable.

Recounting the experience, Abu Trica said he was taken to the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) cells at night before being escorted to what he described as a dimly lit conference room for questioning.

He claimed;

Abu Trica remains in custody as legal experts explain the challenges of meeting his GH₵30 million bail conditions.
Abu Trica released, reuintes with son after meeting GH¢30m bail conditions

After I was placed in the cells, I was told that some individuals wanted to interrogate me. When I entered the room, it was dark, and I saw five men, three white men and two black men
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According to him, several documents were presented during the interrogation, which he believes formed part of an attempt to implicate him.

He alleged;

They placed documents in front of me without my knowledge of what they intended to do. Looking back, I believe it was a set-up

Abu Trica further claimed that investigators pressured him to identify the owner of a bank account that he insisted did not belong to him. He said his refusal to provide a name allegedly led to threats that the amount linked to the case would be increased.

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He said;

They wanted me to mention the account holder’s name because they knew the account was not mine. When I refused, they became angry and threatened to accuse me of taking $8 million instead of the original $1 million they were talking about

The socialite expressed disbelief at the encounter, arguing that he felt intimidated during the process.

He remarked;

I thought they were joking. How could someone come into my own country and threaten me in that manner?

Abu Trica remains on bail as legal proceedings continue. The case is currently before the Gbese District Court, where investigations and hearings are ongoing.

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