ECG shares nationwide power outage schedule for July 23; see affected areas

An image of the official logo of the Electricity Company of Ghana and an image of a candle and a hand in the darkness depicting dumsor

An image of the official logo of the Electricity Company of Ghana and an image of a candle and a hand in the darkness depicting dumsor

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled power outages in parts of the Tema and Western regions on Thursday, July 23, 2026, as it undertakes maintenance works aimed at improving electricity supply and service reliability.

ECG has announced scheduled power outages in parts of the Tema, Western and Eastern regions for maintenance works.

The outages will take place on July 23 and 24, 2026, with power expected to be restored after the maintenance exercises.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to make the necessary preparations ahead of the temporary interruptions.

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According to separate notices issued by the power distributor, the planned interruptions are part of both emergency and planned maintenance exercises designed to enhance the performance of the electricity network. ECG said the temporary outages are necessary to enable engineers to carry out critical works on the distribution system.

In the Tema Region, electricity supply will be interrupted between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. due to emergency maintenance. Several residential, commercial and industrial communities are expected to be affected during the four-hour exercise.

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Floodwaters in parts of Accra have forced GRIDCo and ECG to shut down key substations at Mallam and Achimota as engineers assess damage and work towards restoring power safely.

The Western Region will also experience a temporary power interruption from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as ECG carries out emergency maintenance works. The outage is expected to affect a number of towns and communities across the region, including major townships, businesses and public institutions.

Meanwhile, ECG has also announced a planned maintenance exercise in parts of the Eastern Region. The exercise is scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026, between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., and will affect selected communities as engineers work to improve power supply in the area.

Also Read: 7 ways to use many gadgets and still pay less electricity bills

The power distributor said the maintenance forms part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the reliability and stability of electricity supply across the country. It apologised to customers for the inconvenience the temporary outages may cause.

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"ECG will undertake emergency maintenance works to improve service delivery. This will result in a temporary outage," the company said in its notices.

Residents, businesses and institutions in the affected areas are advised to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the scheduled outages.

Below is the full list of affected areas:

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