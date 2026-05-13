Full list: Parts of Accra West, Kumasi and Western Region to experience power outages on May 14th

Full list: Parts of Accra West, Kumasi and Western Region to experience power outages on May 14th

Full list: Parts of Accra West, Kumasi and Western Region to experience power outages on May 14th

ECG has announced planned and emergency power outages in parts of Accra West, Ashanti, and the Western Region on May 14, 2026, due to maintenance works and technical challenges.

ECG announces planned and emergency power outages across Accra West, Ashanti, and Western Region on May 14

Maintenance works and technical faults cited as reasons for the temporary disruptions

ECG says engineers are working to restore supply and improve service delivery

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned and unplanned power outages affecting parts of the Ashanti, Western, and Accra West regions on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

According to separate notices issued by the power distributor, the outages are linked to emergency maintenance works, planned maintenance exercises, and ongoing technical challenges in some affected communities.

ECG explained that the maintenance works are part of ongoing efforts to improve service delivery and strengthen the reliability of electricity supply across the affected regions.

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In the Ashanti Region, the company says emergency maintenance works will be carried out from 9:00am to 3:00pm on Thursday, May 14, with several communities in Kumasi expected to experience temporary interruptions in power supply.

Meanwhile, parts of the Accra West Region are also currently experiencing outages due to what ECG described as a technical challenge. The company assured customers that engineers are already on the ground working to rectify the fault and restore supply as quickly as possible.

ECG further announced planned maintenance works in parts of the Western Region from 9:00am to 4:00pm on the same day. The exercise, according to the company, is aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring a more stable power supply in the affected areas.

The latest outages come as several parts of the country continue to experience intermittent power interruptions in recent weeks, raising concerns among businesses and residents.

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ECG has however assured customers that electricity supply will be restored immediately after the maintenance works and technical faults are resolved.

The company also apologised for the inconvenience caused to affected customers.

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