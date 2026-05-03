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Power outages to hit parts of Ashanti Region on May 3, 4 and May 7 - See affected areas

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 06:58 - 03 May 2026
ECG announces planned power outages in Accra West, Ashanti and Eastern Regions on April 29
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled and emergency power outages in parts of the Ashanti Region on May 3, 4 and 7, 2026, to improve service delivery.
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  • The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will carry out emergency and planned maintenance in the Ashanti Region, causing temporary power outages on May 3, 4, and 7, 2026.

  • The outages will affect multiple communities.

  • ECG says the exercise is aimed at improving power supply reliability and has apologised for the inconvenience.

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Residents and businesses across parts of the Ashanti Region should prepare for temporary power interruptions as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) announces a series of emergency and planned maintenance works aimed at improving service delivery.

The power distributor says the exercise will take place on multiple days, affecting several communities for varying durations.

Emergency Maintenance – Sunday, May 3, 2026

ECG will carry out emergency works from 12:00pm to 3:00pm, leading to outages in areas including Bantama, Kwadaso Nsoum, Prempeh College, Akropong, Nyankerenase, Kokosu, Kegasi Estate, Daaba, Sepaase, Nkawie, Offinso, Ahenkro, and Barekese Headworks, among others.

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READ ALSO: All 6 power generation units at Akosombo restored after fire incident, Energy Minister confirms

Planned Maintenance – Monday, May 4, 2026

A longer outage is expected from 10:00am to 4:00pm, affecting communities such as Edwenase, Nwamase, Apire, Ampatia, Trede, Sabin Akrofrom, Ohwumasi, Asuoyeboah, Santasi, Twedie, Foase, Manso Nkwanta, and surrounding areas.

Planned Maintenance – Thursday, May 7, 2026

Another round of maintenance will occur between 9:00am and 6:00pm, covering largely the same areas listed for May 4, including Edwenase, Kwadaso, Nwamase, Apire, Trede, and parts of Santasi and Manso communities.

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READ ALSO: President Mahama recommends job for NSS Lady who played key role in Akosombo GRIDCo fire recovery

ECG says the maintenance works are necessary to enhance the reliability and efficiency of electricity supply in the region.

The company has apologised for the inconvenience and urged affected customers to take the necessary precautions during the outage periods.

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