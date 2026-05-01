All 6 power generation units at Akosombo restored after fire incident, Energy Minister confirms

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor confirms full power restoration in Ghana after a major disruption, praising engineers and assuring stable electricity supply.

John Abdulai Jinapor has confirmed full restoration of power, stating all generation units are back in service after a major disruption.

Engineers and teams from GRIDCo, VRA, and ECG worked around the clock to stabilise the national grid.

The development comes amid ongoing concerns about power instability (“dumsor”), with authorities assuring the public of improved system stability.

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Ghana’s power supply has been fully restored following a major system disruption that plunged parts of the country into outages, with the Energy Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, confirming that all generation units are now back in operation.

In a statement posted on his facebook page after the restoration, the Minister praised and highlighted the significance of the engineers and technical team for their swift response in stabilising the national grid.

“Mission accomplished. All generation units are now back in service,” he said.

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He noted that despite the scale of the disruption, emergency teams worked relentlessly to restore electricity across affected areas.

“In the face of a major system disruption, and against all odds, our engineers, technicians, and emergency teams worked around the clock to restore power and stabilise the grid,” he noted.

The Minister linked the successful restoration to coordinated efforts among key energy institutions, including the Ghana Grid Company Limited, Volta River Authority, and the Electricity Company of Ghana.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the leadership and staff of GRIDCo, VRA, ECG, and all supporting agencies whose coordination made this possible,” he said.

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The outage forms part of recent power instability concerns, commonly referred to as “dumsor”, which have affected several parts of Ghana in recent weeks.

Technical faults, infrastructure challenges, and occasional incidents such as substation fires as contributing factors to intermittent power supply.

Through their tireless work, discipline, and commitment to country, power has been restored and system stability secured.