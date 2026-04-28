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ECG announces power outages in Accra, Volta and Ashanti Region on April 28 - See affected areas

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 08:31 - 28 April 2026
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ECG has announced power outages in Volta, Oti, Ashanti Region and parts of Accra following a fire at the Akosombo GRIDCo substation.
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  • The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced power outages in the Volta and Oti Regions due to a fire at a Ghana Grid Company Limited substation at Akosombo.

  • ECG says power will be restored once the issues are resolved, as disruptions highlight ongoing challenges in Ghana’s power transmission system.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled and unplanned power outages affecting parts of the Volta, Oti, Ashanti Region, as well as parts of Accra, following a fire outbreak at Akosombo.

In a series of public notices issued on April 28, 2026, ECG said the outages are linked to a fire incident at a substation operated by the Ghana Grid Company Limited at Akosombo. 

READ ALSO: ECG announces power outages in Accra, Volta and Ashanti Region on April 28 - See affected areas

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According to the company, the fire has reduced power supply to the affected regions, forcing temporary load shedding between 12:00 pm and 6:00 pm, with an earlier curtailment also recorded between 12:00 am and 6:00 am the same day. 

The incident has already forced Ghana to suspend electricity exports to some neighbouring countries as authorities prioritise domestic supply and grid stability. 

The disruptions at Akosombo are having widespread effects due to its central role in transmitting power across the country and beyond. 

The company also assured the public that updates will be provided as work progresses, while affected customers await restoration timelines for their respective areas. 

READ ALSO: Full List: Sowutuom, Dansoman, Kaneshie and 57 other areas in Accra to be hit with power outages on April 29

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READ ALSO: ECG rejects power theft claims, blames faulty wiring as it assures dumsor will be over after upgrades

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