Major parts of Accra to be hit by power outages for the next 7 days - See affected areas
The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced emergency maintenance works following multiple faults affecting power supply in parts of Accra and Tema.
ECG says the outages are linked to technical challenges, with repair and upgrade works scheduled to take place between 9:00am and 5:00pm in affected areas.
The maintenance exercise forms part of ongoing efforts to improve electricity reliability and reduce unplanned outages amid rising power demand.
The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced emergency maintenance works following multiple faults that have disrupted power supply in parts of Accra and Tema.
According to ECG, the outages in parts of Accra are due to technical challenges with maintenance works to begin in affected communities.
In a notice issued on Saturday, May 9, ECG said the exercise will take place from Sunday, May 9, between 9:00am and 5:00pm.
For some areas the time differs. Details of respective timelines attached below.
According to the power distributor, the temporary interruption is necessary to allow engineers to carry out urgent repairs and system upgrades aimed at enhancing service reliability.
The development is part of a series of planned and emergency maintenance exercises announced in recent weeks as ECG works to stabilise supply and address faults within its distribution network.
The country’s power sector has seen steady growth in demand in recent years, placing increased pressure on distribution infrastructure.
Responsible authorities say ongoing investments in maintenance and transformer upgrades are critical to improving reliability and reducing unplanned outages.
Full details below:
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