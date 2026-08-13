'I have a good wife; that's why I have a successful ministry' - Dr. Sonnie Badu (VIDEO)

Gospel musician and preacher Sonnie Badu has praised his wife, Ann-Marie Badu, for the significant role she has played in both his ministry and music career.

Sonnie Badu has credited his wife, Ann-Marie Badu, for playing a major role in the success of his ministry, describing having a good wife as one of the secrets to his success.

He revealed that he had retired from music to focus on his ministry before his wife encouraged him to reconsider the decision.

Ann-Marie reminded him that their children had never watched him perform live, telling him, “You’ve got to go back for your children,” a statement he said convinced him to return to music.

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Speaking to congregants at Newspring Church in Kumasi, the gospel minister reflected on the factors he believes have contributed to the growth of his ministry, highlighting the importance of having a supportive life partner.

Sonnie Badu said that although he began his ministry before getting married, the wrong partner could have had a damaging effect on his work.

He said;

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Somebody said, ‘What’s the secret to your success in ministry?’ I said, ‘It’s because I have a good wife.’ Of course, I started ministry before I got married, but she could have destroyed the ministry. The enemy could have used her to destroy it. There’s a way God makes you love your wife

Sonnie Badu also recounted how his wife played a key role in his decision to resume his music career after he had retired.

The gospel artiste explained that he had deliberately stepped away from music to concentrate on his pastoral responsibilities and had no plans to return to performing.

According to him, that decision changed following a conversation with his wife at home.

He said Ann-Marie reminded him that their children had never experienced watching him perform live and knew much of his musical legacy only through online videos.

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He recounted;

I had retired from music, and I meant it. I did not want to go back to music. I was done. I wanted to focus on the church. One day, we were in the bedroom. She said something. She said, ‘Can I tell you something?’ I said, ‘Tell me,

He said his wife then encouraged him to return to the stage so their children could experience his performances and better understand the legacy he had built through music.

Sonnie Badu stated;

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She said, ‘Do you know your children did not see you live in concerts and all of that? Do you know they only go on YouTube and see that legend who filled stadiums and all of that?’ She said, ‘You’ve got to go back for your children.’ That’s all I needed to hear