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'They are just good at maths' – Stonebwoy defends Ghanaian men against ‘stingy’ tag

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:06 - 13 August 2026
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Stonebwoy
Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has come to the defence of Ghanaian men following comments describing them as stingy, arguing that their cautious approach to spending is often driven by financial calculations.
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  • Stonebwoy has defended Ghanaian men against the ‘stingy’ label, saying their cautious spending is often due to financial calculations rather than unwillingness to spend.

  • He urged men to be honest about what they can afford instead of making extravagant promises they may struggle to keep.

  • Stonebwoy also compared Ghanaian and Nigerian men, saying Nigerians are often more willing to take financial risks when spending on women, while stressing that spending on a loved one is ultimately a personal choice.

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The musician made the remarks during a recent interview after the host mentioned “egg, big bum and stingy” as some of the things that come to mind when discussing Ghanaians.

Addressing the perception that Ghanaian men are unwilling to spend on women, Stonebwoy suggested that many are simply more conscious of their financial circumstances.

He said;

On the stingy part, oh my days. You know? The Ghanaian boys are good at maths
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He explained that some men may weigh the cost of their commitments against what they can realistically afford, even when their promises suggest otherwise.

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Stonebwoy added;

So maybe when they're calculating the amount, you know, against how, you know, it gets to them, but the promise is big

Rather than making extravagant promises, the Into the Future hitmaker advised Ghanaian men to be upfront about their financial situation when dealing with women.

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He believes honesty can help build trust and prevent men from making commitments they may later struggle to fulfil.

He said;

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You see, this is what I tell my Ghana boys: be honest. Be honest, you don't know who you're dealing with. Because women love honesty,

Stonebwoy illustrated his point with an example of a man promising a woman an expensive boat ride without having the money to deliver on the promise.

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According to him, such situations can create unrealistic expectations and make things more difficult for other men.

He remarked;

Now, for the fact that you took this beautiful Madam Joyce on a boat, on an Uber boat, and gave her a promise that didn't match the boat, you have spoiled the market for us

He stressed that men who make special promises to someone they care about should be prepared to honour their word.

Stonebwoy added;

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When you say, ‘Oh, I'll take you on a boat,’ you make sure you book the boat. You make sure you put your last money onto it because she's special to you, you treat her specially

The musician also drew a comparison between Ghanaian and Nigerian men when discussing their approach to spending on women.

He suggested that Nigerian men are often more willing to take financial risks when trying to impress someone, even when such decisions could leave them regretting their spending later.

Stonebwoy said, using the expression to describe their boldness and willingness to take risks;

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The Nigerian boys too, they have heart. Let me tell you, Nigerians, they get live

READ MORE: ‘They are not in the right frame of mind’ - Stonebwoy fires back at critics over ‘cripple’ insults

Despite the comparison, he maintained that spending on a loved one ultimately comes down to personal choice.

Stonebwoy said people should be comfortable making financial decisions that bring them happiness, provided they are willing to accept the consequences.

@hbyhub1 @stonebwoy on whether Ghanaian men are stingy or not 😂 #stonebwoy #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #bhimfestival #ghanaianmen ♬ original sound - HBY HUB⭐️
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