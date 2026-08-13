Power outages hit parts of Accra, Ashanti and Central: Full list of affected areas
ECG has announced power outages in parts of Accra, Central and Ashanti regions due to technical faults.
Affected areas include communities in Mile 7, Agric Nzema, Apam, Gomoa and Winneba.
ECG says engineers are working to restore power and has apologised for the inconvenience.
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued separate notices to customers in the affected areas, explaining that its engineers are working to restore power supply.
In the Accra West Region, ECG said the outage was caused by a fault on a transformer at West African Deco.
The affected areas include the Estate behind West African Deco Tiles, Mile 7 Dwenewoho, Assemblies of God Church and surrounding communities.
Also Read: Power cuts to hit parts of Accra, Ashanti and Central Region from July 26: See 7 day schedule
In the Ashanti West Region, the power outage has been attributed to a fault at the Agric Nzema Cemetery.
The affected areas include Agric Nzema, Afasiebon, Yabi, Aburaso, Kromoase, Akyeremade, Dida, Akosomo, Apemanim, Kokoben and surrounding areas.
The company said its technical team was working to rectify the fault and restore power to the affected communities.
Meanwhile, customers in parts of the Central Region are also experiencing an outage due to a technical challenge on the ECG network.
According to the notice, affected areas include parts of Apam Junction, Apam Township, Mumford, Gomoa Dago, Ankamu Junction, Gomoa Ajumako, Gomoa Akwakrom, Gomoa Nkransh, Gomoa Obokrom, Gomoa Kumasi, Gomoa Enyame, Gomoa Dankyie, Gomoa Koforidua, Gomoa Dawurampong, Gomoa Nduam, Gomoa Wassa, Gomoa Nkran, Gomoa Esikuman, Gomoa Debiso, Gomoa Darman, Gomoa Abonko, Gomoa Lome, Gomoa Ogun and Winneba Township.
Also Read: Major parts of Accra, Central and Ashanti Region to face power outages from July 13 - July 17; See affected areas
The outage also affects UEW campuses, Akosua Village and the Police Depot, as well as surrounding areas.
ECG assured customers in all the affected areas that its engineers are working to restore electricity supply.
The power distributor also apologised for the inconvenience caused by the outages.
-
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom