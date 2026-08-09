Advertisement

Parts of Greater Accra to experience power cuts from August 9: See 7 day schedule

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:08 - 09 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
ECG disconnects power supply in Ashanti Region
ECG
ECG has announced scheduled power outages in parts of Accra (Accra East and West), Tema from August 9 for maintenance works.
Advertisement

  • The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled power outages in parts of Accra (East and West), Tema from August 9 which will run for the next 7 days.

  • The outages, planned for 9:00am to 5:00pm in most affected areas, are due to emergency maintenance works and system upgrades.

  • ECG says the exercise is necessary to fix faults and improve electricity reliability.

Advertisement

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced emergency maintenance works following multiple faults that have recently disrupted power supply in parts of Accra (East and West).

READ ALSO: Power cuts to hit parts of Accra, Ashanti, Volta and Eastern Region from August 3: See 7 day schedule

According to ECG, the outages in affected areas are linked to technical challenges within the power distribution’s network, with maintenance works scheduled to begin in various communities.

In a notice shared on its official social media platform X (formerly Twitter), ECG said the exercise will commence from Sunday, August 9th, between 9:00am and 5:00pm, although timelines may vary in some locations. Details of the specific schedules for affected areas have been attached below.

Advertisement

The power distributor explained that the temporary interruption is necessary to enable engineers carry out urgent repairs and system upgrades aimed at improving service reliability and preventing further faults.

The exercise forms part of a series of planned and emergency maintenance operations announced in recent weeks as ECG works to stabilise electricity supply and address challenges within its distribution infrastructure.

READ ALSO: 7 ways to use many gadgets and still pay less electricity bills

Ghana’s power sector has experienced steady growth in electricity demand over the years, placing increasing pressure on transmission and distribution systems.

Continuous investments in maintenance works, transformer upgrades and network improvements remain essential to improving reliability and reducing unexpected outages.

Advertisement

The scheduled maintenance is expected to affect many workers and businesses that depend heavily on electricity during normal working hours. The power distributor apologized for any inconvenience caused.

READ ALSO: How to contact ECG during power outages: Full list of nationwide fault lines, regional and district numbers

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Cameroon stun 10-time champions Nigeria to reach WAFCON semi-finals, qualify for 2027 World Cup
Sports
09.08.2026
Cameroon stun 10-time champions Nigeria to reach WAFCON semi-finals, qualify for 2027 World Cup
DVLA Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey (left)
News
09.08.2026
Drivers back new number plates as DVLA prepares for pilot phase – CEO
Chief Executive of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey
News
09.08.2026
DVLA boss explains how new number plates will expose fake registrations, track vehicle details and other key features
Female immigration officer transferred from Accra Airport over ‘breakfast’ money demand
News
09.08.2026
Female immigration officer transferred from Accra Airport over ‘breakfast’ money demand
NADMO warns of possible flooding in North East Region as Burkina Faso opens Bagre Dam
News
09.08.2026
NADMO warns of possible flooding in North East Region as Burkina Faso opens Bagre Dam
FIFA hits back at UEFA, other critics over 'conscious efforts' to undermine Infantino
Sports
09.08.2026
FIFA hits back at UEFA, other critics over 'conscious efforts' to undermine Infantino