Parts of Greater Accra to experience power cuts from August 9: See 7 day schedule

ECG has announced scheduled power outages in parts of Accra (Accra East and West), Tema from August 9 for maintenance works.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled power outages in parts of Accra (East and West), Tema from August 9 which will run for the next 7 days.

The outages, planned for 9:00am to 5:00pm in most affected areas, are due to emergency maintenance works and system upgrades.

ECG says the exercise is necessary to fix faults and improve electricity reliability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced emergency maintenance works following multiple faults that have recently disrupted power supply in parts of Accra (East and West).

According to ECG, the outages in affected areas are linked to technical challenges within the power distribution’s network, with maintenance works scheduled to begin in various communities.

In a notice shared on its official social media platform X (formerly Twitter), ECG said the exercise will commence from Sunday, August 9th, between 9:00am and 5:00pm, although timelines may vary in some locations. Details of the specific schedules for affected areas have been attached below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The power distributor explained that the temporary interruption is necessary to enable engineers carry out urgent repairs and system upgrades aimed at improving service reliability and preventing further faults.

The exercise forms part of a series of planned and emergency maintenance operations announced in recent weeks as ECG works to stabilise electricity supply and address challenges within its distribution infrastructure.

READ ALSO: 7 ways to use many gadgets and still pay less electricity bills

Ghana’s power sector has experienced steady growth in electricity demand over the years, placing increasing pressure on transmission and distribution systems.

Continuous investments in maintenance works, transformer upgrades and network improvements remain essential to improving reliability and reducing unexpected outages.

Advertisement

Advertisement