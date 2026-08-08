Algeria qualifies for 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup after historic WAFCON comeback against Cote d'Ivoire | Photo via CAF

Algeria qualifies for 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup after historic WAFCON comeback against Cote d'Ivoire | Photo via CAF

Algeria qualifies for 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup after historic WAFCON comeback against Cote d'Ivoire

Algeria beat Côte d'Ivoire 2-1 to reach the Women's AFCON semi-finals for the first time and qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Algeria have secured a historic place at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup after coming from behind to beat Côte d'Ivoire 2-1 in the opening quarter-final of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 on Saturday.

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Ines Konan put Côte d'Ivoire ahead in the first half, but second-half goals from Ines Khiri and Amira Ould Braham completed a remarkable comeback for the Fennecs.

The victory sends Algeria into the Women's AFCON semi-finals for the first time in history and also guarantees the North African nation a place at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Under the qualification format for the Morocco 2026 tournament, the four semi-finalists automatically secure Africa's direct qualification places for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

Algeria end quarter-final heartbreak

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Algeria's historic qualification comes one year after their heartbreaking exit at the quarter-final stage.

The Fennecs were eliminated by Ghana on penalties after a goalless draw in the previous edition, but Farid Benstiti's side finally broke through the last-eight barrier with a determined performance against Côte d'Ivoire.

The result represents a major milestone for Algerian women's football, with the national team now preparing for its first-ever appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Côte d'Ivoire started the quarter-final strongly and initially looked the more dangerous side.

The Lady Elephants had impressed during the group stage, scoring eight goals, while Algeria had built their campaign around one of the tournament's strongest defensive records.

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Their bright start was rewarded in the 30th minute when Ines Konan found the breakthrough, putting Côte d'Ivoire ahead after a strong opening spell.

However, the game changed significantly before half-time when Habibou Ouedraogo was sent off, leaving Côte d'Ivoire with 10 players for the rest of the match.

Algeria had also been forced to make an early change after Morgane Ikene suffered an injury, with Morgane Belkhiter coming on.

Algeria returned from the break with renewed attacking intent as coach Farid Benstiti looked to take advantage of their numerical superiority.

The introduction of Ikram Adjabi and Ines Khiri gave the Fennecs greater attacking momentum.

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Khiri quickly made her impact felt, scoring in the 58th minute to bring Algeria level and shift the momentum of the quarter-final.

Côte d'Ivoire were handed a huge opportunity to restore their lead just four minutes later after being awarded a penalty.

However, Rebecca Elloh missed from the spot, wasting a crucial chance to put the Ivorians back in front.

Algeria immediately punished the miss.

Only two minutes after the missed penalty, Algeria completed their turnaround.

Marine Dafeur produced an excellent pass for Amira Ould Braham, who kept her composure to finish in the 64th minute and put Algeria 2-1 ahead.

The goal sparked huge celebrations among the Algerian players and supporters as the Fennecs moved closer to a historic semi-final appearance.

Côte d'Ivoire continued to push for an equaliser despite playing with 10 players.

Coach Reynald Pedros made further substitutions as the Lady Elephants searched for a goal that would have taken the match into extra time.

Algeria's defensive organisation once again proved decisive as they survived sustained late pressure from Côte d'Ivoire.

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Goalkeeper Chloé N'Gazi played a key role in helping the Fennecs protect their advantage, while the Algerian defence remained disciplined until the final whistle.

The victory sparked emotional celebrations as Algeria confirmed their place in the Women's AFCON semi-finals for the first time.

More importantly, the result secured Algeria's qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Despite the defeat, Côte d'Ivoire's hopes of reaching the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup are not over.

The four teams that lose their Women's AFCON quarter-finals will enter an African play-off tournament under the expanded qualification system.

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The two winners of those play-offs will advance to the FIFA Women's World Cup inter-confederation play-offs, giving them another opportunity to qualify for Brazil 2027.

Côte d'Ivoire therefore remains in contention for a place on the global stage despite their quarter-final elimination.

For Algeria, the victory represents one of the most important achievements in the history of their women's national team.

The Fennecs have finally reached the Women's Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals and, in the process, secured their country's maiden qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Benstiti's side have combined defensive discipline with resilience and tactical intelligence throughout the tournament, and their comeback against Côte d'Ivoire demonstrated their ability to respond under pressure.

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