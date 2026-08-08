Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi has passed away at 68

Jorge Messi, father and longtime representative of Lionel Messi, has died aged 68 in Rosario, Argentina. Here is what is known about his life, career and role in Lionel Messi's football journey.

Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi's father and longtime representative, has died aged 68 in Rosario, Argentina.

Newell's Old Boys confirmed his death, describing him as a devoted supporter and a key figure in Lionel Messi's journey from the club's youth ranks to global football stardom.

Jorge played a major behind-the-scenes role in Messi's career, supporting his son's early development, move to Barcelona and subsequent rise to becoming one of football's greatest players.

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Jorge Messi, the father and longtime representative of the Argentine star Lionel Messi, has died at the age of 68 in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina. His death was confirmed on Saturday, August 7, 2026 according to Associated Press.

Who was Jorge Messi?

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Jorge Messi was much more than Lionel Messi's father. He became an important figure in the footballer's professional career and served as his agent from his teenage years. He was born in Argentina and worked as a chemical technician and later in a steel factory before becoming heavily involved in managing his son's football career. He also played football during his youth.

Jorge played an important role in supporting his son when the family moved to Spain after Barcelona offered the young Messi an opportunity to join its famed La Masia academy. Lionel moved to Barcelona at the age of 13, with Jorge accompanying him during the important early stage of his European career.

His role in Messi's career

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As Lionel's representative, Jorge was involved in his son's professional contracts, endorsements, transfers and business interests. He remained an important part of Messi's professional team as the footballer moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain and later to Inter Miami.

His influence extended beyond football negotiations. Newell's Old Boys in a post on X (formerly twitter) highlighted his role in supporting Lionel throughout the different stages of his career and helping him remain connected to Rosario and the club he supported.

Jorge Messi's health

Jorge's health had already become a subject of public attention during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In June, false reports circulated claiming that he had died.

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The Messi family rejected those reports at the time and said Jorge was receiving medical care and recovering from an undisclosed health condition. The exact nature of Jorge Messi's illness was not publicly disclosed by the family.