TV presenter resigns after falsely reporting that Messi's father had died during Argentina's WC game

TV presenter resigns after falsely reporting that Messi's father had died during Argentina's WC game

TV presenter resigns after falsely reporting that Messi's father had died during Argentina's WC game

A television presenter, Florencia Pena, has resigned after falsely reporting that the father of Lionel Messi had died during Argentina's first World Cup game. Messi has clarified the information stating that it was only a health condition not death.

Florencia Pena made report on live tv sayting that Messi's father, Jorge Messi was dead.

She later apologised saying that it was false information whispered to her during live TV thinking it was verified.

Luzu TV, the media platform, has apologized and let go of all involved with the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An Argentine reporter has resigned after she falsely reported that Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, was dead.

READ ALSO: Morocco World Cup captain Achraf Hakimi to stand trial over rape allegation

Florencia Pena, the reporter made this false disclosure live on air.

"I don't want to bring bad news, but Messi's father has just passed away. It was sudden. In the middle of the World Cup," Pena said while hosting the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The explanation she gave was that she had been whispered to in-ear on live broadcast, thinking the information was verified by the production team.

"I have to clarify that this false information was given to me live on air as if it had been checked by the show's production team, and I trusted it," Pena wrote on social media on Thursday.

She later found out the news had already been widely spread and has since apologised to Lionel Messi for the false comments.

"I apologise to the Messi family. I am deeply ashamed to have been involved in this mistake," she said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi later released a statement clarifying that his dad was only going through a health condition and is undergoing medical attention but not dead.

"At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favourably within the condition he is experiencing," the statement said.

Nicolas Occhiato, the host apologised for the misinformation. The media platform on which she made the remarks, Luzu TV also apologised and announced disciplinary action following the incident.

"For this reason, Luzu TV management has decided to terminate the employment of all those responsible, and Florencia Pena has decided to step down.”

READ ALSO: Messi escapes red card as Argentina star sparks controversy in World Cup win over Algeria

Advertisement

Advertisement

The false report has triggered widespread criticism across the internet, with many condemning the failure to verify the information before it was broadcast.