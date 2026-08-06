Advertisement

Vinicius Junior agrees new Real Madrid contract, Arsenal miss out

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 17:48 - 06 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Vini Jnr
Vinicius Junior has reportedly agreed a new long-term contract with Real Madrid, ending Arsenal's hopes of signing the Brazilian forward. According to The Athletic, an official announcement is expected before the end of the week.
Advertisement

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Vinicius Junior over a new long-term contract, with an official announcement expected before the end of the week, according to The Athletic.

Advertisement

The report states that club officials met with the Brazilian forward on Wednesday to finalise discussions over his future. During the meeting, Real Madrid presented an improved contract package that reflects Vinicius' growing importance to the club and its long-term project.

MUST READ: Ballon d'Or: Rodri leads Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Messi in latest rankings

The 26-year-old had been weighing three options: renewing his contract with Madrid, entering free agency when his current deal expires next summer, or considering interest from Arsenal.

However, the report says Vinicius has opted to remain at the Santiago Bernabéu, bringing an end to Arsenal's hopes of signing the Brazilian winger.

Advertisement

The Athletic reports that Arsenal had identified Vinicius as their top attacking target following their Premier League title-winning campaign. The club's hierarchy were reportedly prepared to make an ambitious move if the winger decided against extending his stay in Spain.

READ ALSO: GPL giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko miss out as Dreams FC leads Ghanaian clubs in latest CAF rankings

Although Vinicius was said to be open to a move to north London should negotiations with Madrid fail, the Brazilian is now expected to commit his long-term future to the Spanish giants.

Contract discussions between Vinicius and Real Madrid reportedly began in January 2025 before both parties finally reached an agreement this week.

The new deal provides stability for Real Madrid during a busy summer that has seen significant changes both on and off the pitch.

Advertisement

The club has welcomed several new arrivals, including Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté, Carlos Espi, Denzel Dumfries and winger Yan Diomande, while also continuing to reshape the squad under returning head coach José Mourinho.

READ MORE: FIFA leadership reaffirms support for Gianni Infantino after Morocco meeting

Since joining Real Madrid from Brazilian side Flamengo in 2018, Vinicius has developed into one of the world's leading forwards.

The Brazil international has made 375 appearances, scoring 128 goals and providing 100 assists for Los Blancos.

He has also helped the club win three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies.

Advertisement

Last season, Vinicius scored 22 goals in all competitions as Real Madrid finished runners-up in La Liga behind Barcelona and ended the campaign without a major trophy.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ghana's Trey Haun wins silver at 2026 Unicycle World Championships, extends impressive meedal haul
Sports
07.08.2026
Ghana's Trey Haun wins silver at 2026 Unicycle World Championships, extends impressive meedal haul
Black Queens of Ghana reach WAFCON quarter-finals after hard-fought draw against Mali
Sports
06.08.2026
Black Queens of Ghana reach WAFCON quarter-finals after hard-fought draw against Mali
CAF backs FIFA forward enterprise review, reaffirms support for Gianni Infantino
Sports
06.08.2026
CAF backs FIFA forward enterprise review, reaffirms support for Gianni Infantino
KiDi-and-Zane
Entertainment
06.08.2026
KiDi reveals how becoming a father at university changed his life
Oseikrom Sikanii vs Beeztrap KOTM: Everything we know about the emerging beef
Entertainment
06.08.2026
Oseikrom Sikanii vs Beeztrap KOTM: Everything we know about the emerging beef
Vinicius Jr extends Real Madrid stay until June 2032
Sports
06.08.2026
Vinicius Jr extends Real Madrid stay until June 2032