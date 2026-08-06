Vinicius Junior agrees new Real Madrid contract, Arsenal miss out

Vinicius Junior has reportedly agreed a new long-term contract with Real Madrid, ending Arsenal's hopes of signing the Brazilian forward. According to The Athletic, an official announcement is expected before the end of the week.

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Vinicius Junior over a new long-term contract, with an official announcement expected before the end of the week, according to The Athletic.

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The report states that club officials met with the Brazilian forward on Wednesday to finalise discussions over his future. During the meeting, Real Madrid presented an improved contract package that reflects Vinicius' growing importance to the club and its long-term project.

The 26-year-old had been weighing three options: renewing his contract with Madrid, entering free agency when his current deal expires next summer, or considering interest from Arsenal.

However, the report says Vinicius has opted to remain at the Santiago Bernabéu, bringing an end to Arsenal's hopes of signing the Brazilian winger.

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The Athletic reports that Arsenal had identified Vinicius as their top attacking target following their Premier League title-winning campaign. The club's hierarchy were reportedly prepared to make an ambitious move if the winger decided against extending his stay in Spain.

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Although Vinicius was said to be open to a move to north London should negotiations with Madrid fail, the Brazilian is now expected to commit his long-term future to the Spanish giants.

Contract discussions between Vinicius and Real Madrid reportedly began in January 2025 before both parties finally reached an agreement this week.

The new deal provides stability for Real Madrid during a busy summer that has seen significant changes both on and off the pitch.

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The club has welcomed several new arrivals, including Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté, Carlos Espi, Denzel Dumfries and winger Yan Diomande, while also continuing to reshape the squad under returning head coach José Mourinho.

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Since joining Real Madrid from Brazilian side Flamengo in 2018, Vinicius has developed into one of the world's leading forwards.

The Brazil international has made 375 appearances, scoring 128 goals and providing 100 assists for Los Blancos.

He has also helped the club win three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies.

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