Team of Dreams FC during the first day of the Confederation Cup saw Club Africain beat Dreams FC (Ghana) in a thrilling match. In front of its supporters, the club team won by two goals to zero at the opening of group C.

Team of Dreams FC during the first day of the Confederation Cup saw Club Africain beat Dreams FC (Ghana) in a thrilling match. In front of its supporters, the club team won by two goals to zero at the opening of group C.

GPL giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko miss out as Dreams FC leads Ghanaian clubs in latest CAF rankings

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have been left out of the latest CAF club rankings ahead of the 2026/27 football season, with Dreams FC emerging as Ghana's highest-ranked club on the continental list.

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Dreams FC have emerged as Ghana’s highest-ranked club in the latest CAF rankings ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko missed out on the continental list despite being Ghana’s most successful traditional clubs.

Dreams FC’s rise reflects their strong performances in recent CAF competitions and growing influence in African football.

The rankings highlight a shift in Ghanaian club football, with Dreams FC's recent performances on the African stage helping them earn a stronger position among the continent's top clubs.

Dreams FC Cements Continental Status

The Still Believe lads occupy the 32nd position on the CAF rankings, a placement built on strong performances in African inter-club competitions, most notably their memorable run in the CAF Confederation Cup.

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The Dawu-based club's rise on the continental stage marks a significant achievement, cementing its status as one of Ghana's most competitive sides beyond the domestic league.

Dreams FC's historic campaign in the Confederation Cup, where they went toe-to-toe with some of Africa's most established clubs, earned them valuable ranking points while boosting Ghana's overall standing in continental football.

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The club's showing now places them ahead of Ghana's two most decorated and widely supported clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, both of whom are missing from the current rankings.

Hearts of Oak and Kotoko Absent Despite Rich History

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Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko remain two of Ghana's most successful clubs historically, but both have struggled in recent years to sustain consistent performances in CAF competitions.

Their absence from the latest rankings underscores the challenges facing the country's biggest football brands as they attempt to compete on the continental stage.

Asante Kotoko remains Ghana's most successful club in CAF competition history, having won the CAF Champions League twice, while Hearts of Oak famously lifted the same trophy in 2000.

Despite that pedigree, recent struggles in domestic form and limited success in Africa have taken a toll on both clubs' current continental standing.

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Medeama SC Also Flies Ghana's Flag

Medeama SC is the only other Ghanaian club featured in the latest rankings, sitting in 54th position. The Tarkwa-based side earned its place through consistent participation in CAF competitions, continuing to represent Ghana at the continental level even as some of the country's more storied clubs fall away from the list.

Together, Dreams FC and Medeama SC now carry the responsibility of flying Ghana's flag on the CAF club ranking table, with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko needing strong continental campaigns to reclaim their place among Africa's ranked elite.

Changing Landscape of Ghanaian Club Football

The latest rankings highlight a shifting landscape in Ghanaian football, with emerging teams like Dreams FC making significant strides while the country's traditional giants work to rebuild their continental credentials.

Dreams FC's rise serves as both a marker of progress and a source of motivation for other Ghanaian clubs to invest in squad development, infrastructure, and sustained participation in CAF competitions.

Mamelodi Sundowns Lead Africa's Overall Rankings

Across the continent, South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns sit atop the overall CAF club rankings with 73 points, overtaking Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who have slipped to second place with 66 points. Tunisia's Espérance Sportive de Tunis, Morocco's RS Berkane, and Algeria's USM Alger round out the continental top five.

For Ghana, Dreams FC's position offers a positive signal as the country's clubs continue working to close the gap with Africa's leading sides. As the 2026/27 season approaches, attention will turn to whether Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko can mount the kind of continental campaigns needed to return to the CAF rankings, while Dreams FC and Medeama SC look to build on their current standing.

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CAF Clubs Rankings