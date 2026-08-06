Footballer killed by lightning strike during match in Thailand as 12 others injured

Footballer killed by lightning strike during match in Thailand as 12 others injured

Footballer killed by lightning strike during match in Thailand as 12 others injured

A local football match in southern Thailand turned tragic after a lightning strike hit the pitch, killing one player and injuring 12 others during a tournament fixture.

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24-year-old footballer Sofwan Awae died after lightning struck the pitch during a match in southern Thailand.

Twelve other players were injured in the incident at Santiphap Stadium during the Golok FA Cup.

Lightning remains a major hazard in Thailand, with hundreds of strike victims recorded in recent years.

The victim, 24-year-old Sofwan Awae, sustained critical injuries when lightning struck Santiphap Stadium in Sungai Golok on Tuesday. Despite the swift response of emergency services, he later died in hospital, according to local police.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as the lightning bolt struck near a group of players, sending teammates and match officials rushing for safety.

Videos circulating on social media captured the dramatic moment the lightning hit the field, followed by a loud explosion. Players wearing black-and-white striped jerseys immediately ran to Awae, turning him onto his back and attempting to resuscitate him before medical personnel arrived.

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Police confirmed that 12 other players, including a Malaysian national, sustained injuries in the incident and were transported to hospital for treatment.

⚡ 𝗙𝗔𝗧𝗔𝗟 𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗞𝗘: Thai Footballer Killed Mid-Match, 12 Others Injured



📌 𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Santiphap Stadium, Su-ngai Kolok District, Narathiwat Province, Thailand



📅 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲: August 4, 2026



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⚡ 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗱



⚽ During injury time… — ViralDecoder (@ViralDecoder) August 6, 2026

The match formed part of the Golok FA Cup, an amateur football competition featuring teams from Thailand and Malaysia. Tuesday's fixture was contested between SAMCOLTS and Abu x Nong Sirin.

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Awae, who played as a winger for SAMCOLTS, had recently joined Thai third-tier side Yala FC. In a statement, the club paid tribute to the young footballer, expressing its deepest condolences to his family and describing him as one of its newest recruits.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the dangers of lightning during outdoor sporting events. According to Thailand's Department of Disease Control, at least 283 people were struck by lightning between 2020 and 2024, with many of the incidents resulting in fatalities.