Why Zambia was eliminated from WAFCON 2026 despite scoring 8 goals, as Nigeria and Malawi advance

Zambia crash out of WAFCON 2026 despite scoring eight goals, as CAF's head-to-head tiebreaker rule sends Malawi and Nigeria through to the quarter-finals instead.

Malawi have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026, despite suffering a 2-1 defeat to Zambia in their final Group C fixture on Wednesday evening in Rabat.

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The result left Malawi, Nigeria and Zambia all finishing level on six points apiece, setting up one of the tournament's most dramatic tiebreaker scenarios.

When the dust settled, the Scorchers and defending champions Nigeria progressed to the last eight, while Zambia's Copper Queens crashed out despite scoring more goals than either of their rivals across the group.

How the match unfolded

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Zambia made the perfect start, taking the lead inside the opening minute through Barbra Banda. The tournament's leading scorer unleashed a powerful strike from distance to register her fifth goal of the competition.

The Copper Queens continued to threaten and almost doubled their advantage in the 18th minute, but Irene Khumalo's free-kick was parried to safety by Malawi goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo.

Zambia's second goal arrived eight minutes before the break, when Margaret Belemu cut the ball back from the byline for Prisca Chilufya, who fired home to hand her side a commanding 2-0 advantage at the interval.

Knowing a goal could prove decisive in the battle for qualification, Malawi emerged after the restart with far greater urgency. Their persistence paid off in the 72nd minute, when Tabitha Chawinga skipped past two defenders before drilling a low finish beyond the goalkeeper to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

The closing stages were tightly contested, with both sides fully aware that every goal could shift the qualification picture. Zambia continued to push forward even while protecting their lead, and Kabange Mupopo came agonisingly close to adding a third late on, only to see her close-range effort cannon off the woodwork with the goalkeeper beaten.

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The final whistle confirmed Malawi's progression despite the loss, while Zambia's WAFCON Morocco 2026 campaign came to an unfortunate end.

Final Group C table

Pos Team P W L GF GA GD Pts 1 Malawi 3 2 1 7 5 +2 6 2 Nigeria 3 2 1 7 5 +2 6 3 Zambia 3 2 1 8 2 +6 6 4 Egypt 3 0 3 3 13 -10 0

At first glance, this table looks wrong. Zambia have the best goal difference in the group by a distance of +6 against +2 for both Malawi and Nigeria, yet they finish third and go home. The explanation lies entirely in how CAF's official regulations (Article 74) instruct organisers to separate teams who finish level on points, and the process differs sharply depending on whether two teams are tied or three.

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The AFCON qualification rule that decided Group C

If only two teams finish level on points, CAF's order is straightforward: the result of the head-to-head match between the pair, then overall goal difference across all group games, then overall goals scored, and finally a draw of lots if nothing separates them.

Once three teams are level, as happened with Malawi, Nigeria and Zambia, CAF does not move straight to overall goal difference at all. Instead, it builds a mini-league using only the matches played between the tied teams and works through the following order: points earned in those matches alone, goal difference from those matches alone, goals scored in those matches alone, and only if teams remain level does the process fall back to overall figures from the whole group.

That single distinction, results among the tied teams only rather than results against the entire group, is why Zambia's 6-0 demolition of Egypt earlier in the tournament counted for nothing once the three-way tie was triggered.

READ MORE: Gianni Infantino calls emergency FIFA meeting in Morocco amid growing FFE controversy

The mini-league that decided Group C

The three matches that mattered were Malawi's 3-2 win over Nigeria, Nigeria's 1-0 win over Zambia, and Zambia's 2-1 win over Malawi. Isolating just those results produces this mini-table:

Team P W L GF GA GD Pts Malawi 3 2 1 4 4 0 3 Nigeria 3 2 1 3 3 0 3 Zambia 3 2 1 2 2 0 3

Every team won once and lost once against the other two, so all three finished level on three points apiece within the mini-league. Goal difference offered no separation either, since each side's mini-league difference balanced out at exactly zero.

That pushed the process to the third criterion: goals scored in matches among the tied teams only. Malawi had scored four goals against their two rivals, Nigeria three, and Zambia just two. That gap of a single goal was the entire margin between staying in the tournament and going out.

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It meant Malawi finished top of the mini-league, Nigeria second, and Zambia third, and that ranking was then carried over directly to decide the final positions in the full Group C table, regardless of the fact that Zambia's overall goal difference across all three matches was far superior to either side above them.

Why this mattered so much for Zambia

Zambia's exit is a reminder that CAF's tiebreaker system rewards performance directly against direct rivals over performance against the group as a whole. Their 6-0 win over Egypt inflated their overall goal difference to +6, the best of any team in Group C, but because that result came against a team outside the three-way tie, it played no part once the head-to-head calculation was triggered.

Had Zambia scored even one more goal across their two matches against Malawi and Nigeria, they would have finished level with Malawi on four goals apiece in the mini-league, sending the tiebreak to the next stage and potentially changing the outcome entirely.