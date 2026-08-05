Caleb Yirenkyi set for record-breaking €30m move to Coventry City
Ghana international Caleb Yirenkyi is on the brink of completing a historic move to English club Coventry City, with the transfer set to become the biggest sale in the history of Scandinavian football.
The highly-rated 20-year-old is expected to join Frank Lampard's side from Danish outfit FC Nordsjælland in a deal worth an initial €27 million, with a further €3 million in performance-related bonuses, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet.
Only a medical examination and the completion of contractual formalities remain before the defender is officially unveiled as a Coventry City player.
MUST READ: Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his multimillion-pound 'toys' supercar collection on Instagram
If completed, the transfer will eclipse FC Nordsjælland's previous record sale, when fellow Ghanaian Ernest Nuamah joined French club Olympique Lyonnais in 2023 for a guaranteed €25 million, with bonuses taking the package to €30 million.
The Danish club has earned widespread recognition for producing elite talents, including Ghana star Mohammed Kudus and Denmark international Patrick Dorgu, before selling them to some of Europe's biggest clubs.
READ ALSO: Neymar's 'You are out of the tournament' taunt sparks heated scenes after Santos beat Remo
Reports indicate that Yirenkyi chose Coventry City because of the club's long-term sporting vision and the opportunity to play a key role under manager Frank Lampard.
The Ghanaian believes regular first-team football in England will provide the ideal environment to accelerate his development while testing himself in one of the world's most competitive leagues.
Yirenkyi's departure has long been expected.
Speaking to Tipsbladet earlier this year, FC Nordsjælland sporting director Alexander Riget revealed that the club had already prepared for the defender's exit during the summer transfer window.
Riget described Yirenkyi as one of the Danish Superliga's standout performers, praising his maturity and insisting he was ready to move directly to one of Europe's top five leagues without requiring an intermediate step elsewhere.