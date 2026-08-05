Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his multimillion-pound 'toys' supercar collection on Instagram | Photo via Critiano Ronaldo (Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his multimillion-pound 'toys' supercar collection on Instagram | Photo via Critiano Ronaldo (Instagram)

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has once again left fans in awe after showcasing part of his extraordinary luxury car collection on Instagram, offering a glimpse into a garage packed with some of the world's rarest and most expensive supercars.

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The Al-Nassr forward shared a carousel of images on social media with the simple caption, "My toys", revealing several high-performance vehicles believed to be worth tens of millions of pounds combined.

Ferraris and Bugattis headline Ronaldo's collection

Among the standout vehicles featured were several exclusive Ferrari models, including the Ferrari Purosangue, valued at around £312,000, the Ferrari 599 GTO, estimated to be worth more than £500,000, the Ferrari Daytona SP3, valued at approximately £1.73 million, and the ultra-rare Ferrari Monza SP1, which has reportedly fetched nearly £2.27 million at auction, according to the Daily Mail.

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Ronaldo also displayed two of his prized Bugatti hypercars—a Bugatti Veyron, reportedly worth around £2 million, and the ultra-exclusive Bugatti Centodieci, one of only 10 ever produced.

According to the Daily Mail, a Bugatti Centodieci sold through RM Sotheby's in February 2025 for an estimated £12.5 million, underlining the model's status as one of the world's most valuable and collectible supercars.

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McLaren and Mercedes complete luxury lineup

Cristiano Ronaldo with his McLaren

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The football icon's collection also includes a McLaren Speedtail, valued at up to £2.1 million, and the hybrid Mercedes-AMG One, which carries an estimated price tag exceeding £2.2 million

Despite the impressive display, the vehicles shown represent only a fraction of Ronaldo's vast collection.

Ronaldo admits he has lost count of his cars

Speaking to Piers Morgan in an earlier interview, Ronaldo admitted he could no longer accurately count how many cars he owns.

"If I had to bet, I'd honestly say 40 or 41. Honestly, I don't know. I love the Bugattis—they are different beasts," he said.

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The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also revealed that he purchased the Bugatti Tourbillon, reportedly worth around £3.2 million, primarily as an investment rather than for everyday driving.

Luxury garage continues to grow

Ronaldo's collection also includes a Mercedes G-Waggon Brabus worth around £600,000, a Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG valued at approximately £200,000, a McLaren MP4-12C (£200,000), a Lamborghini Aventador (£270,000), a Bentley Flying Spur (£250,000), an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible (£200,000), a Bentley Continental GT, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Chevrolet Camaro, reportedly used by the family.

His partner, Georgina Rodríguez, has also contributed to the luxury fleet by gifting him a Rolls-Royce Dawn, reportedly worth about £500,000, adding to his existing Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Phantom Drophead Coupe, the Daily Mail reported.