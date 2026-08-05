Neymar's "You are out of the tournament" taunt sparks heated scenes after Santos beat Remo

Neymar's "You are out of the tournament" taunt sparks heated scenes after Santos beat Remo

Neymar's 'You are out of the tournament' taunt sparks heated scenes after Santos beat Remo

Neymar has sparked controversy after Santos' 1-0 Copa do Brasil win over Remo, with his post-match taunt and a viral tunnel video dividing football fans and drawing widespread criticism.

Brazilian superstar Neymar has found himself at the centre of fresh controversy after Santos' 1-0 victory over Remo in the Copa do Brasil, with his post-match celebrations and a viral tunnel video sparking heated debate among football fans.

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Santos advance: Neymar helped Santos beat Remo 1-0 to reach the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals.

Controversial celebration: He sparked tension by telling Remo players and fans, "You are out of the tournament."

Viral reaction: A tunnel video of Neymar celebrating and pointing to the Santos badge divided football fans on social media.

The former Brazil captain played a key role as Santos secured a narrow win at the Mangueirão Stadium to book their place in the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals. However, the celebrations quickly descended into chaos after the final whistle.

Following the match, Neymar approached Remo's substitutes' bench and home supporters, repeatedly telling them, "You are out of the tournament."

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His remarks immediately provoked a reaction from Remo players, who confronted the Santos forward before teammates, coaches and club officials from both sides intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further.

The tense exchange briefly disrupted the post-match proceedings as emotions ran high after Santos' victory.

The controversy intensified after a video widely shared on social media showed Neymar dancing inside the players' tunnel while pointing to the Santos badge in front of several Remo officials.

The footage quickly went viral, dividing opinion among football supporters. While some defended Neymar's actions as passionate celebrations following a crucial victory, others criticised the 34-year-old for displaying poor sportsmanship.

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