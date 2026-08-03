Ballon d'Or: Rodri leads Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Messi in latest rankings

Rodri of Spain with the Golden Ball trophy after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, United States. | Photo via IMAGO

Rodri of Spain with the Golden Ball trophy after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, United States. | Photo via IMAGO

Rodri leads the latest Ballon d'Or 2026 rankings ahead of Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi following the FIFA World Cup. See the full top 10 contenders.

The race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or has taken a dramatic turn following the FIFA World Cup, with several stars strengthening their claims for football's most prestigious individual honour.

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Spain's World Cup triumph has significantly boosted the chances of Rodri and Lamine Yamal, while Lionel Messi reminded the world of his enduring brilliance by leading Argentina to the final.

Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and several other elite players also remain firmly in contention ahead of October's award ceremony.

Here’s the latest The Independent’s Ballon d’Or 2026 power rankings:

Ballon d'Or 2026 Power Rankings

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10. Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid/Brazil)

Vini Jnr

Vinícius Júnior rounds out the top 10 after another productive campaign, scoring 22 goals in 36 appearances for Real Madrid. However, the absence of major silverware and Brazil's disappointing World Cup campaign weakened his Ballon d'Or credentials. Transfer speculation linking him with Arsenal could make his upcoming season even more intriguing.

9. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich/France)

Michael Olise made history for France. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

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Michael Olise continues to rise among Europe's elite following an impressive debut season at Bayern Munich. His performances alongside Mbappe for France enhanced his growing reputation, although his chances of lifting the Ballon d'Or this year remain relatively slim.

8. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/England)

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham answered his critics by helping England secure a third-place finish at the World Cup. Injuries disrupted his club campaign, limiting him to 13 goal contributions for Real Madrid, leaving him outside the leading group despite his impressive international performances.

7. Erling Haaland (Manchester City/Norway)

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Erling Haaland of Manchester City

Erling Haaland enjoyed an outstanding first World Cup, leading Norway to the quarter-finals while eliminating Brazil. He also scored 38 goals as Manchester City completed a domestic cup double. A strong start to the new season could quickly elevate him into the top five.

6. Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain/France)

Ousmane Dembele is hoping to win the Ballon d'Or after a remarkable season with European champions Paris Saint-Germain © FRANCK FIFE / AFP/File

Ousmane Dembélé, last year's Ballon d'Or winner, remains among the contenders despite France's semi-final exit. He finished as Paris Saint-Germain's leading scorer and won the UEFA Champions League, but his World Cup campaign lacked the decisive impact needed to make him the favourite again.

5. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026. | Photo via IMAGO

Lionel Messi once again proved his greatness by scoring eight goals and leading Argentina to the World Cup final. At 39, the legendary forward remains firmly in contention after producing one of the tournament's standout individual performances.

4. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid/France)

Kylian Mbappé scored 42 goals in 44 matches for Real Madrid and became the World Cup's all-time leading scorer. Despite another phenomenal season, France's failure to reach the final may ultimately count against him in the voting.

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3. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona/Spain)

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates with the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy after the team’s victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) | FIFA via Getty Images

Lamine Yamal continues to make history. The teenager followed up his European Championship success by helping Spain win the World Cup, while also registering 24 goals and 18 assists during Barcelona's title-winning campaign. He is one of the strongest candidates for the award.

2. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/England)

Harry Kane

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Harry Kane arguably enjoyed the best club season of any player in world football, scoring an incredible 61 goals in 51 appearances as Bayern Munich secured a domestic double. Although his World Cup wasn't as spectacular, England's bronze-medal finish keeps him firmly in the race.

1. Rodri (Manchester City/Spain)

Spain s Rodri kisses the trophy on the podium after winning the Golden Ball following the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rodri leads the Ballon d'Or rankings after inspiring Spain to World Cup glory and winning the tournament's Golden Ball. While injuries affected his domestic campaign with Manchester City, his commanding displays throughout the World Cup could prove decisive when voters cast their ballots.

What Could Decide the Ballon d'Or?

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World Cup performances have historically carried enormous weight in Ballon d'Or voting, often outweighing club achievements.