First photos of Vinicius Jr in Real Madrid training reveal new look amid transfer speculation

Vinicius Jr has returned to Real Madrid training sporting a striking new look, while transfer speculation and contract uncertainty continue to dominate headlines.

The first images of Vinicius Junior back in Real Madrid training have emerged, with the Brazilian forward's noticeably different appearance stealing the spotlight amid ongoing uncertainty over his future at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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The 26-year-old returned to Madrid on Monday following an extended break after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He underwent routine medical examinations at the Blua Sanitas Valdebebas Hospital before reporting to Real Madrid's Valdebebas training complex for his first session under new manager José Mourinho, alongside teammates Brahim Díaz and Bernardo Silva.

However, it was not his return to training that captured fans' attention—but his striking new facial appearance.

Vinicius Jr's New Look Sparks Social Media Reaction

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Vinicius Jr | Photo via Real Madrid

Photos and videos from Real Madrid's training session showed Vinicius with a noticeably sharper chin and more defined jawline, prompting widespread discussion across social media.

The transformation is reportedly the result of a cosmetic procedure undertaken shortly after Brazil's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Vinicius scored four goals, including a brace against Scotland, before the Seleção were knocked out by Norway in the Round of 16.

According to Brazilian outlet TMC Esporte, the winger visited a clinic in Goiânia, Brazil, for a non-surgical chin harmonisation procedure.

The treatment, reportedly performed by Miami-based dermatologist Alessandro Alarcão, involved the use of injectable dermal fillers to enhance and define his jawline rather than invasive surgery.

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Vinicius also debuted a full beard for the first time in his professional career, further transforming his appearance and leaving many supporters surprised by his new look.

While his appearance has dominated headlines, Vinicius' return is equally significant because of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his contract situation at Real Madrid.

The Brazilian is under contract until June 2027, but negotiations over a new deal have reportedly reached an impasse due to differences over salary expectations.

Vinicius Jr | Photo via Real Madrid

Reports suggest Real Madrid have offered a contract worth around €20 million net per year, while Vinicius is believed to be seeking closer to €30 million annually.

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The stalemate has fuelled growing speculation over a possible departure, with Arsenal among the clubs repeatedly linked with the Brazil international.

Despite the speculation, Vinicius has now resumed pre-season preparations and completed his medical tests ahead of the new campaign.