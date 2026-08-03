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High Court freezes 5 bank accounts and 4 properties of Miracles Aboagye amid EOCO's GH¢55 million probe

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:02 - 03 August 2026
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EOCO details why Dennis Miracles Aboagye was arrested at Kotoka Airport
An Accra High Court has frozen five bank accounts and four properties belonging to former IMCCoD Executive Secretary Dennis Miracles Aboagye as EOCO investigates alleged financial and procurement irregularities involving GH¢55 million. Here's what the court order means and what happens next.
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  • An Accra High Court has ordered the freezing of five bank accounts and four properties belonging to Dennis Miracles Aboagye as EOCO investigates alleged financial and procurement irregularities involving about GH¢55 million.

  • The preservation order temporarily blocks transactions and the sale or transfer of the affected assets while investigators continue examining the case and determine whether any offences were committed.

  • Aboagye has denied any wrongdoing, stressing that he has committed no offence, while the investigation remains ongoing and no court has found him guilty.

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An Accra High Court has ordered the temporary freezing of 5 bank accounts and 4 landed properties belonging to former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation, Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as Miracles Aboagye.

READ ALSO: Full list: Chairman Wontumi, Dennis Miracles and NPP members arrested on criminal charges

The order was granted on Monday, August 3, 2026, following an application by the Economic and Organised Crime Office as part of its investigation into alleged financial and procurement irregularities at the IMCCoD.

Under the order, no transactions can be carried out on the affected bank accounts. The 4 properties also cannot be sold, transferred, mortgaged or disposed of until the court issues further directions.

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READ ALSO: NPP's Dennis Miracles Aboagye arrested by EOCO over alleged corruption

The freezing order does not necessarily mean Aboagye has been found guilty. It is a temporary measure intended to preserve the assets while investigators examine whether they are connected to any suspected wrongdoing.

What is EOCO investigating?

EOCO is investigating alleged financial and procurement irregularities involving about GH¢55 million during Aboagye’s tenure as Executive Secretary of the IMCCoD.

READ ALSO: EOCO confirms arrest of Dennis Miracles Aboagye, details GH¢55m IMCCoD investigation

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The agency has said the investigation involves suspected offences including the alleged misapplication, diversion and theft of public funds. Investigators are examining financial transactions, procurement processes and the use of public funds at the committee to determine whether any criminal offence occurred.

Arrest and bail

Aboagye was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport in July 2026 after immigration officials acted on a stop order and handed him over to EOCO. He was later granted bail of GH¢50 million and released from EOCO custody after meeting the conditions. 

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