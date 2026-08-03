High Court freezes 5 bank accounts and 4 properties of Miracles Aboagye amid EOCO's GH¢55 million probe

An Accra High Court has frozen five bank accounts and four properties belonging to former IMCCoD Executive Secretary Dennis Miracles Aboagye as EOCO investigates alleged financial and procurement irregularities involving GH¢55 million. Here's what the court order means and what happens next.

An Accra High Court has ordered the freezing of five bank accounts and four properties belonging to Dennis Miracles Aboagye as EOCO investigates alleged financial and procurement irregularities involving about GH¢55 million.

The preservation order temporarily blocks transactions and the sale or transfer of the affected assets while investigators continue examining the case and determine whether any offences were committed.

Aboagye has denied any wrongdoing, stressing that he has committed no offence, while the investigation remains ongoing and no court has found him guilty.

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An Accra High Court has ordered the temporary freezing of 5 bank accounts and 4 landed properties belonging to former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation, Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as Miracles Aboagye.

The order was granted on Monday, August 3, 2026, following an application by the Economic and Organised Crime Office as part of its investigation into alleged financial and procurement irregularities at the IMCCoD.

Under the order, no transactions can be carried out on the affected bank accounts. The 4 properties also cannot be sold, transferred, mortgaged or disposed of until the court issues further directions.

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The freezing order does not necessarily mean Aboagye has been found guilty. It is a temporary measure intended to preserve the assets while investigators examine whether they are connected to any suspected wrongdoing.

What is EOCO investigating?

EOCO is investigating alleged financial and procurement irregularities involving about GH¢55 million during Aboagye’s tenure as Executive Secretary of the IMCCoD.

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The agency has said the investigation involves suspected offences including the alleged misapplication, diversion and theft of public funds. Investigators are examining financial transactions, procurement processes and the use of public funds at the committee to determine whether any criminal offence occurred.

Arrest and bail