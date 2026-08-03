ShattaFest UK: New video captures fire that triggered stampede leaving 23 injured
A newly surfaced video shows the fire that triggered panic at ShattaFest UK, leading to a crowd crush that left 23 people injured, with three taken to hospital.
Police said the stampede occurred after a temporary gate closure caused by the fire, with the crush happening as crowds surged forward when the entrance reopened.
Shatta Wale's management expressed sadness over the incident, urged the public to avoid speculation, and said it is awaiting the outcome of official investigations by UK authorities.
The annual festival was cut short on Saturday, 1 August 2026, after a fire reportedly broke out near one of the venue's entrance areas, prompting an emergency response and widespread panic among attendees.
According to the Metropolitan Police, the blaze led to a temporary closure of the entrance gates. As officials later reopened access, sections of the crowd surged forward, resulting in a crush that left 23 people requiring medical treatment. Three of the injured were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Newly circulated videos shared on social media appear to capture the moment the fire erupted. The footage shows flames and thick smoke rising from part of the festival grounds as concertgoers watched in alarm before many rushed to leave the area.
Some attendees were seen running towards exits, while others climbed over barriers in an attempt to escape as the situation unfolded.
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The dramatic scenes ultimately forced organisers to cancel the remainder of the event.
Following the incident, Shatta Wale's management released a statement expressing concern over those affected.
The Stampede at the ShattaFest UK 😪🥲— WithAlvin 🇬🇭 (@withAlvin__) August 1, 2026
This is scary and sad tho — the stampede has left many people injured. https://t.co/roOhdJVanR pic.twitter.com/JQy7ilxCBe
The statement said;
We are deeply saddened by reports of injuries and alleged fatalities. However, we are awaiting official confirmation from the relevant authorities
READ MORE: Shatta Wale blames organisers for ShattaFest UK chaos, says he warned police would intervene (Video)
The management team also appealed to the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified information while investigations continue.
The statement added;
“I told my team and even my wives that the UK police would come around because of the way the organizers had planned the event. It was greed that made them merge Ghana Party in the Park with ShattaFest UK, and that is what resulted in the chaos.”— 𝐀𝐒𝐊 (@askghmedia) August 2, 2026
— Shatta Wale speaks about the… pic.twitter.com/yn7HVB5d6s
We urge everyone to avoid speculation and allow the appropriate authorities to establish the facts surrounding the incident
UK authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire and the subsequent crowd crush. At the time of publication, officials had not released their full findings into the incident that brought the festival to an abrupt end.
@lasmidbwoy_ Fire outbreak at the Ghana Party in the Park… Poor planning lead to the collapse of Ghana Party in park… Dirty environment coupled with dirty stage lead to this… Shatta Fest is a flagship high-energy concert headlined by Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale, featuring massive crowds, landmark attendance records, and international expansions. Shatta Fest UK takes place on Saturday, August 1, 2026, featuring the African dancehall artist Shatta Wale. #shattafest #fyp #ghana #nigeria #trending ♬ original sound - Anthony Harrison 001