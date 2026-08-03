ShattaFest UK: New video captures fire that triggered stampede leaving 23 injured

Flames and thick smoke are seen rising at ShattaFest UK in London moments before a crowd crush left 23 people injured, forcing organisers to cancel the event.

Flames and thick smoke are seen rising at ShattaFest UK in London moments before a crowd crush left 23 people injured, forcing organisers to cancel the event.

Fresh footage has surfaced online showing the fire that preceded the chaotic scenes at Ghana Party in the Park 2026, also known as ShattaFest UK, where a crowd crush left 23 people injured during the event in London.

A newly surfaced video shows the fire that triggered panic at ShattaFest UK, leading to a crowd crush that left 23 people injured, with three taken to hospital.

Police said the stampede occurred after a temporary gate closure caused by the fire, with the crush happening as crowds surged forward when the entrance reopened.

Shatta Wale's management expressed sadness over the incident, urged the public to avoid speculation, and said it is awaiting the outcome of official investigations by UK authorities.

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The annual festival was cut short on Saturday, 1 August 2026, after a fire reportedly broke out near one of the venue's entrance areas, prompting an emergency response and widespread panic among attendees.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the blaze led to a temporary closure of the entrance gates. As officials later reopened access, sections of the crowd surged forward, resulting in a crush that left 23 people requiring medical treatment. Three of the injured were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Newly circulated videos shared on social media appear to capture the moment the fire erupted. The footage shows flames and thick smoke rising from part of the festival grounds as concertgoers watched in alarm before many rushed to leave the area.

Some attendees were seen running towards exits, while others climbed over barriers in an attempt to escape as the situation unfolded.

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The dramatic scenes ultimately forced organisers to cancel the remainder of the event.

Following the incident, Shatta Wale's management released a statement expressing concern over those affected.

The Stampede at the ShattaFest UK 😪🥲



This is scary and sad tho — the stampede has left many people injured. https://t.co/roOhdJVanR pic.twitter.com/JQy7ilxCBe — WithAlvin 🇬🇭 (@withAlvin__) August 1, 2026

The statement said;

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We are deeply saddened by reports of injuries and alleged fatalities. However, we are awaiting official confirmation from the relevant authorities

The management team also appealed to the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified information while investigations continue.

The statement added;

“I told my team and even my wives that the UK police would come around because of the way the organizers had planned the event. It was greed that made them merge Ghana Party in the Park with ShattaFest UK, and that is what resulted in the chaos.”



— Shatta Wale speaks about the… pic.twitter.com/yn7HVB5d6s — 𝐀𝐒𝐊 (@askghmedia) August 2, 2026

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We urge everyone to avoid speculation and allow the appropriate authorities to establish the facts surrounding the incident