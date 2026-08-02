Shatta Wale blames organisers for ShattaFest UK chaos, says he warned police would intervene (Video)

Shatta Wale has blamed the organisers of ShattaFest UK for the chaos that led to the event’s cancellation, claiming he warned his team about possible police intervention due to poor planning.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has broken his silence on the events that led to the cancellation of ShattaFest UK, claiming he had anticipated police intervention because of concerns about how the event was organised.

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In a video shared on X, the musician said that he had warned members of his team, including his wife, that the planning of the event would likely attract the attention of UK authorities.

"I told my team, including my wife, that the police would come around because of the way this guy was organising the event," Shatta Wale said.

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According to him, the organisers' decision to combine ShattaFest UK with Ghana Party in the Park was driven by "greed" and ultimately contributed to the confusion that unfolded.

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"Whenever I say greed, it makes people do things and later they ask, 'How did this happen?' It was greed. They wanted to merge Party in the Park with ShattaFest so that next year they could organise their own event," he alleged.

Shatta Wale also expressed disappointment that members of his official team were unable to travel to the UK for the event despite prior arrangements.

"You didn't bring any of my team here. I only came with my wife. The other people weren't here," he claimed.

The dancehall artiste further suggested that better planning and communication could have prevented the situation. He said organisers should have taken steps to manage the crowd and ensure the venue was prepared before the performance.

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Despite criticising the organisers, Shatta Wale praised the response of the UK police, emergency medical personnel and local authorities for intervening.

"I thank the UK police, the paramedics, the council and everybody who stopped the show," he said.

He argued that the decision to halt the event may have prevented a more serious tragedy.

"Why would you organise something in a way that people could lose their lives because of what you want to gain?" he questioned.

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Shatta Wale's remarks come after chaotic scenes led to the cancellation of ShattaFest UK following a serious incident outside the venue. In a statement issued after the event, his management expressed sadness over reports of injuries and alleged fatalities but said it was awaiting official confirmation from the relevant authorities. The team also urged the public and the media to avoid speculation and allow investigators to establish the facts.

Authorities in the UK are yet to release their full findings into the incident that led to the cancellation of the event.