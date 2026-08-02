GPL misses out on latest top 50 football leagues in the world rankings; full list

The Ghana Premier League has missed out on the latest global ranking of the world's top 50 football leagues. Find out which competitions made the list, where African leagues rank, and what the omission means for Ghanaian football.

The Ghana Premier League has failed to make the latest list of the world's top 50 football leagues, with several African competitions ranking ahead of Ghana's top flight.

The rankings are based on club performances in domestic and continental competitions, with Europe's elite leagues continuing to dominate the global standings.

Ghana's absence from the top 50 highlights the growing challenge for the GPL as it seeks to improve its competitiveness, attract investment and regain prominence in African football.

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The Ghana Premier League (GPL) has failed to secure a place among the world's top 50 strongest football leagues in the latest global rankings, highlighting the challenges facing Ghana's domestic competition despite Ghana’s rich football history.

Ghana Premier League Logo

The latest rankings, released by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics, place the English Premier League as the strongest league in the world, followed by Italy’s Serie A, then the Spanish LaLiga to wrap up the top 3.

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The Ghana Premier League misses out on a feature in the top 50 list, according to ranking by Global Football Ranking.

Although the GPL has produced renowned clubs such as Asante Kotoko SC and Hearts of Oak SC, recent years have seen clubs from other African leagues enjoy greater success in CAF competitions.

Accra Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko

The Ghana Premier League remains one of Africa's oldest domestic competitions, having been founded in 1956, and continues to serve as the country's top football division.

The complete top 50 rankings are as follows:

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