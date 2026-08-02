Ronaldo weds Georgina Rodríguez after nearly a decade together: Date, Venue and everything you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are reportedly set to marry after nearly a decade together. Here's everything we know about the reported wedding date, venue in Madeira, how they met, their engagement, and whether the couple has officially confirmed the ceremony.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are reportedly preparing to marry after nearly 10 years together, with media reports suggesting the ceremony will take place in Madeira, Portugal, although the couple have not officially confirmed the wedding.

The reported ceremony is expected to be held at Funchal Cathedral, followed by a private reception, marking another milestone in one of football's most high-profile relationships since the couple met in Madrid in 2016.

The wedding reports come a year after the couple announced their engagement, with fans awaiting official confirmation from Ronaldo and Rodríguez regarding the date, venue and guest list.

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After nearly a decade together, Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée Georgina Rodríguez are reportedly preparing to get married in what is expected to be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year.

Although neither Ronaldo nor Rodríguez has officially confirmed the ceremony, multiple reports from Portugal and international media including TalkSport, indicate that the couple are expected to marry on Saturday, August 8, 2026, in Funchal, Madeira, the Portuguese island where the football icon was born and raised.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez engaged after 8 years of dating

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Here's everything put together so far.

When is Cristiano Ronaldo's wedding?

According to news outlet TalkSport, Ronaldo and Rodríguez are expected to exchange vows on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

The reported date comes just weeks after the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament Ronaldo had previously hinted would be the final major milestone before marrying his long-time partner. Portugal, however, exited the competition before reaching the final.

Despite reports the couple have not publicly confirmed the date, meaning the plans remain based on media reports rather than an official announcement.

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Where will the wedding take place?

Reports say the ceremony will be held at the historic Sé Cathedral (Funchal Cathedral) in Funchal, the capital of Madeira, Portugal.

Cathedral (Sé) in Funchal, Madeira Island

The cathedral dates back to the early 16th century and is one of Madeira's most famous landmarks.

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Following the ceremony, guests are reportedly expected to attend a private reception at the luxurious Savoy Palace Hotel, where two entire floors and several hospitality areas have reportedly been reserved for the celebrations.

According to a source informing the The Sun:

Guests at the hotel have been told two floors will be out of use on Friday and Saturday, as well as several bar areas.

Why did Ronaldo choose Madeira?

The choice of Madeira is deeply personal. Ronaldo was born in Funchal on February 5, 1985, and spent his childhood on the island before leaving for Lisbon at the age of 12 to join Sporting CP's academy. Reports say returning to Madeira for the wedding reflects Ronaldo's desire to celebrate one of the biggest moments of his life where his football journey began.

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How did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez meet?

The couple first met in 2016 when Georgina was working at a Gucci store in Madrid, Spain. At the time, Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid. Their relationship soon became public, and Georgina has since accompanied Ronaldo through spells at Juventus, Manchester United, and now Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Together they have built one of football's most recognisable families, raising their children while frequently appearing together in documentaries, interviews and on social media.

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When did Ronaldo propose?

The couple became engaged in August 2025. Rodríguez confirmed the proposal by posting a photo of her engagement ring on social media. The announcement ended years of speculation over when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would finally propose.

Ronaldo has previously suggested he wanted to marry after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In earlier interviews, he indicated he hoped to celebrate both a successful World Cup campaign and his wedding in the same period.

Although Portugal's tournament ended earlier than expected, reports suggest the couple have decided to proceed with their wedding plans this summer.

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Has Ronaldo confirmed the wedding?