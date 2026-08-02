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From toilet attendant to UMaT Vice-Chancellor: The inspiring story of Professor Kumi-Boateng

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:00 - 02 August 2026
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Vice-Chancellor of UMaT, Professor Kumi-Boateng
Professor Bernard Kumi-Boateng has been invested as UMaT’s fourth Vice-Chancellor after rising from humble beginnings as a toilet attendant in Bantama to become a professor and university leader.
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The story of Professor Bernard Kumi-Boateng’s rise to the highest office at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) is one marked by perseverance, determination and an unwavering belief in overcoming life’s challenges.

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On Saturday, August 1, 2026, Professor Kumi-Boateng was formally invested as the fourth Vice-Chancellor of UMaT, becoming the first alumnus of the university to occupy the position.

His appointment, which took effect on the same day, followed the end of Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah’s tenure and was approved by the University Council after a rigorous selection process by a Search Committee.

READ ALSO: Meet Yinka Ogunbiyi: The African-American woman who has built the world's first ever hair-braiding robot

Vice Chancellor of UMaT, Professor Kumi-Boateng
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However, before becoming the leader of one of Ghana’s foremost science and engineering institutions, Professor Kumi-Boateng’s journey began in much humbler circumstances.

Born in Bantama, Kumasi, the Professor of Geomatic Engineering grew up facing significant challenges, including uncertainty about completing his secondary education. At one point, he worked as a public toilet attendant in Bantama while striving to continue his education.

Through resilience, hard work and faith, he overcame those obstacles, eventually earning a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from the then KNUST School of Mines, now UMaT.

READ ALSO: Court orders man to pay GH¢40,000 for breaking marriage promise to woman he dated for six years

He later obtained a PhD in Geomatic Engineering from the same institution and rose through the academic ranks to become a professor.

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Before his elevation as Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kumi-Boateng served in several leadership roles at UMaT, including Dean of Students, Dean of Planning and Quality Assurance, and Head of various academic departments.

During his investiture, Professor Kumi-Boateng reflected on his remarkable journey, attributing his transformation from humble beginnings to university leadership to the grace of God.

This can only be the doing of the Lord. If you are a student here, give your life to that man. His name is Jesus. He's the only one who can transform a cursed generation that could not go past JSS, he said.

He continued: “A diabetic man, the son of a lotto agent, a toilet attendant, is now a vice-chancellor. After this programme, if you want to test that man, test him and see how faithful and good he is. Jesus saves. See me, I will show you the way. Amen.”

READ ALSO: Ronaldo weds Georgina Rodríguez after nearly a decade together: Date, Venue and everything you need to know

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Professor Kumi-Boateng’s appointment has been celebrated by the UMaT community and stakeholders as a symbol of determination and the possibility of rising beyond difficult beginnings.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kumi-Boateng

As Vice-Chancellor, he has outlined a vision focused on innovation, financial sustainability, quality teaching and research, and accountable leadership, with the aim of positioning UMaT among Africa’s leading science and engineering universities.

His story continues to serve as an inspiration to students and young people who face difficult circumstances but aspire to achieve greatness through education and perseverance.

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