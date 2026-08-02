5 countries in the world with the lowest minimum age to run for president

Discover the six countries with the lowest minimum age to run for president. From Croatia, Finland and France allowing candidates from age 18 to Iran and Venezuela, here's how presidential age requirements compare around the world.

Croatia, Finland and France are among the few countries where citizens can legally run for president from the age of 18, although successful candidates are typically much older.

Iran allows presidential candidates from age 21, while Venezuela sets the minimum age at 30, reflecting different constitutional approaches to leadership eligibility.

Many countries require presidential hopefuls to be at least 35 or 40 years old, making these nations stand out for having some of the world's lowest age thresholds for the highest political office.

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Age requirements for presidential candidates vary widely around the world. While many countries require candidates to be at least 35 or 40 years old, others allow young adults to contest the highest office in the land as soon as they reach voting age.

Here are 5 countries with some of the world's lowest minimum age requirements to run for president.

1. Croatia -18

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Croatia is one of the few countries where anyone aged 18 or older can run for president, provided they meet other legal requirements. The country's Constitution sets the minimum age at 18, making it one of the youngest eligibility thresholds for a presidential office anywhere in the world.

Although the law allows young candidates to run, Croatian presidents have traditionally been experienced politicians with long careers in public service.

2. Finland - 18

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Finland also allows citizens to contest the presidency from the age of 18. Candidates must be native-born Finnish citizens and are usually nominated by a registered political party or a voters' association that gathers the required number of supporter signatures.

Despite the low age requirement, presidential elections in Finland are typically contested by senior political leaders with significant government experience.

3. France - 18

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France lowered the minimum age to run for president from 23 to 18 years in 2011, allowing any French citizen who meets the constitutional requirements to stand for election.

In addition to being at least 18 years old, candidates must obtain 500 endorsements from elected officials across the country before they can appear on the ballot.

4. Iran - 21

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Iran recently reduced the minimum age for presidential candidates to 21 years, making younger adults eligible to contest the country's highest elected office.

However, candidates must also satisfy several constitutional and legal conditions, including approval by the powerful Guardian Council, which reviews whether applicants meet the necessary religious, political and administrative qualifications.

5. Venezuela- 30 years

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In Venezuela, presidential candidates must be at least 30 years old.

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The country's Constitution also requires candidates to be Venezuelan citizens by birth with no other nationality. While 30 is higher than the minimum age in countries such as Croatia, Finland and France, it remains lower than the 35-year requirement used by many nations around the world.

Why do countries have minimum age requirements?

Minimum age rules are designed to ensure that presidential candidates have reached a level of maturity and legal responsibility before seeking the nation's highest office. While some countries believe 18 is sufficient, many others set the threshold at 35 or even 40, arguing that the presidency requires extensive life and leadership experience.