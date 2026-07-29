10 African countries with the best education systems in 2026: See the full list

Education remains one of the strongest indicators of a country's long-term development, influencing economic growth, innovation and quality of life. While many African nations continue to invest in expanding access to education, some stand out for the strength and quality of their education systems.

South Africa, Ghana, Egypt and Kenya rank among the top four African countries with the best education systems, according to the latest World Population Review rankings.

The top 10 list also includes Cameroon, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, reflecting the continent's strongest-performing education systems.

The rankings are based on data from international sources, including UNESCO, the World Bank, U.S. News and the World Top 20 Education Database.

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According to the latest World Population Review Education Rankings 2026, which draws on data from sources including U.S. News, the World Bank, UNESCO and the World Top 20 Education Database, these are the 10 highest-ranked African countries for education.

1. South Africa

Global education rank: 114

South Africa tops the list in Africa, supported by its extensive network of universities, well-developed higher education sector and comparatively strong public education system. The country is home to several internationally recognised institutions and attracts students from across the continent.

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PC: Wise Move

2. Ghana

Global education rank: 106

Ghana ranks second in Africa thanks to its continued investment in education reforms, expanding access to basic education and growing tertiary institutions. Programmes such as Free SHS have significantly increased secondary school enrolment in recent years.

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3. Egypt

Global education rank: 84

Egypt remains one of Africa's leading education destinations, with a long-established university system and one of the continent's largest higher education sectors. The country continues to modernise its curriculum and digital learning infrastructure.

PC:Arab News

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4. Kenya

Global education rank: 90

Kenya has built a strong reputation for academic excellence in East Africa, particularly in science, technology and innovation. Its universities and technical institutions continue to attract students from neighbouring countries.

PC; www.brookhouse.ac.ke

5. Cameroon

Global education rank:141

Cameroon features among Africa's leading education systems due to its bilingual education model and expanding tertiary education sector, despite facing challenges in some regions.

PC: Business in Cameroon

6. Sudan

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Global education rank: 138

Despite ongoing political and humanitarian challenges, Sudan remains on the list, reflecting the country's longstanding academic institutions and educational heritage.

PC: – Middle East Monitor

7. Zimbabwe

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Global education rank:192

Zimbabwe has historically maintained one of Africa's highest literacy rates, with a strong emphasis on primary and secondary education that continues to distinguish its education system.

PC: Brookings

8. Nigeria

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Global education rank: 191

Africa's most populous country boasts hundreds of universities and tertiary institutions. Although it faces challenges relating to access and funding, Nigeria remains one of the continent's largest education hubs.

PC:BBC News Pidgin

9. Ethiopia

Global education rank: 179

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Ethiopia has significantly expanded access to education over the past two decades by increasing the number of schools and universities across the country.

PC:NORRAG Network and Library

10. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Global education rank: 200

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The Democratic Republic of the Congo completes the top 10 African list. While it continues to face considerable challenges in education delivery, it remains among the African countries included in the latest global education rankings.

PC: Cordaid International

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