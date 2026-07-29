WAFCON 2026: Ghana vs Cape Verde - Preview, key stats, kick-off time, prediction and where to watch

WAFCON 2026: Ghana vs Cape Verde - Preview, key stats, kick-off time, prediction and where to watch

WAFCON 2026: Ghana vs Cape Verde - Preview, key stats, kick-off time, prediction and where to watch

The Black Queens begin their WAFCON 2026 campaign against tournament debutants Cape Verde. Here's the match preview, kick-off time, probable lineup, prediction and live TV details.

The Black Queens of Ghana begin their quest for continental glory on Wednesday, July 29, when they take on tournament debutants Cape Verde in their opening Group C fixture at the 2026 TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

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After securing a bronze medal at the previous edition, Ghana will be eager to start their campaign with a victory as they target a first-ever WAFCON title.

Head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has overseen an encouraging preparation ahead of the tournament.

The Black Queens defeated Côte d'Ivoire 1-0 thanks to a goal from Sharon Sampson before playing out a goalless draw against Tanzania.

They wrapped up their preparations in impressive fashion with a commanding 4-0 victory over Malawi, boosting confidence ahead of their tournament opener.

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With momentum on their side, Ghana will be aiming to collect all three points and make an early statement in Group C.

Head-to-head

Wednesday's clash will be the first-ever meeting between Ghana and Cape Verde in women's international football.

Cape Verde also becomes the first island nation Ghana has faced at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

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Key Match Facts

Ghana and Cape Verde meet for the first time in WAFCON history.

Cape Verde are making their debut at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana have won all four matches against tournament debutants since 2000.

The Black Queens have scored 25 goals in eight previous matches against debutants.

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Ghana's last victory over a tournament debutant came against Kenya (3-1) in the 2016 group stage.

Ghana have won at least one match in every WAFCON tournament they have participated in.

READ ALSO: Malawi stun defending champions Nigeria as Temwa Chawinga nets brace at WAFCON 2026

Ghana at WAFCON

Appearances: 12

Best finish: Runners-up (1998, 2002, 2006)

Third-place finishes: 2000, 2004, 2016, 2024

Opening match record: Played 11, Won 7, Drew 2, Lost 2

The Black Queens are among Africa's most experienced teams, having reached the tournament on 12 occasions. Only Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon have appeared more often.

Ghana qualified emphatically for the tournament by defeating Egypt 7-0 on aggregate, with Doris Boaduwaa starring during the qualifiers.

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Cape Verde at WAFCON

Cape Verde will be making history with their maiden appearance at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

They booked their place in Morocco after defeating Guinea 6-3 on aggregate before producing an impressive comeback against Mali, overturning a first-leg deficit to secure a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Most of Cape Verde's squad play their club football in Portugal, while captain Varsenia da Luz will be one of the team's key players.

READ ALSO: Barbra Banda scores 4 as Zambia crush Egypt in the WAFCON 2026

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Probable Ghana Starting XI

Cynthia Konlan

Goalkeeper:

Cynthia Konlan

Defenders:

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Portia Boakye

Susan Ama Duah

Comfort Yeboah

Josephine Bonsu

Midfielders:

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Grace Asantewaa

Jennifer Cudjoe

Stella Nyamekye

Forwards:

Alice Kusi

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Doris Boaduwaa

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah

Match Details

Competition: 2026 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON)

Match: Ghana vs Cape Verde

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Kick-off: 5:00 PM GMT

Venue: Morocco

Where to watch Ghana vs Cape Verde

Fans in Ghana can watch the match live on the following:

GTV Sports+

Max TV Ghana

Prediction

Ghana head into the encounter as overwhelming favourites based on their experience, squad quality and recent performances.

Cape Verde have impressed during qualification and should not be underestimated, but the Black Queens possess greater attacking firepower and tournament experience.