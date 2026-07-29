Ghana Comedy Awards 2026: Full nominees, venue, performers, tickets and how to attend

Ghana's comedy industry is gearing up for one of its biggest nights of the year as the 6th Ghana Comedy Awards returns to celebrate outstanding comedians, content creators and industry contributors.

The 6th Ghana Comedy Awards will take place on Friday, 1 August 2026, at the Ghana College of Physicians & Surgeons in Ridge, Accra, with the red carpet starting at 7:00 p.m. and the main event at 8:30 p.m.

Top comedians including DKB, Clemento Suarez, OB Amponsah, Lekzy Decomic, Jeffrey Nortey and Asafo Powers are among the nominees, while Jeneral Ntatia, Oh Joo and Papayaw Ataamle are set to perform.

Tickets are available via Egotickets, priced at GH¢200 for Silver and GH¢300 for Gold. Fans can purchase them by dialling 71333*009# or visiting Egotickets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Organised by Creative Republic Limited, the 2026 edition will honour excellence across stand-up comedy, skits, theatre, digital content, media and comedy music. The organisers unveiled this year's nominees in July, with the awards ceremony scheduled for Saturday, 1 August 2026, at the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Ridge, Accra.

Event details

Event: Ghana Comedy Awards 2026

Edition: 6th

Date: Saturday, 1 August 2026

Venue: College of Physicians and Surgeons, Ridge, Accra

Organiser: Creative Republic Limited

Red Carpet: 7:00 p.m.

Main Awards Ceremony: 8:30 p.m.

Performers

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year's ceremony will feature performances from: Jeneral Ntatia

Lekzy Decomic

Oh Joo

Papayaw Ataamle

Kwame Obed

Jerry Ashinyo

Ranzyray

Kojo PJay

Tickets

Tickets are now on sale through Egotickets. Silver: GH¢200

Gold: GH¢300 Fans can purchase tickets by: Dialling 713 33*009#

Visiting www.egotickets.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hosts

As of publication the official hosts (MCs) for the 2026 Ghana Comedy Awards have not yet been announced by the organisers.

Full nominees by category

Comedy Skit Act of the Year Comeddy Bwoy

Ben South

Jeffrey Nortey

Al Maleek

Aka Ebenezer

Opoku Bilson

Donske

Asafo Powers (Killa Ntua)

Real NKB

Freedom Official

Last Hero

Seniorman Layla

Big Daama

Piloolo GH

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular Comedian of the Year Dan Kweku Yeboah

Lekzy Decomic

Jeffrey Nortey

Aka Ebenezer

Clemento Suarez

Asafo Powers

Ben South

DKB

Stand-up Comedian of the Year Okokobioko

Lekzy Decomic

OB Amponsah

DKB

Parrot Mouth

Foster Romanus

Jacinta Ocansey

Oh Joo

Comedy Theatre Act of the Year Clemento Suarez

Jeneral Ntatia

Monica Awimbono Aitariga

Efua Dell

William Odartei Lamptey

Sylvia Naa Adjeley

NGO

Lawyer Amekuji

Comedian of the Year DKB

Clemento Suarez

Ben South

OB Amponsah

Foster Romanus

Lekzy Decomic

Jeffrey Nortey

Dan Kweku Yeboah

Aka Ebenezer

Asafo Powers

Comedy Actor of the Year (Movie/Skit) Donske

Aka Ebenezer

Jeffrey Nortey

William Odartei Lamptey

Kyekyeku

Asafo Powers

Real NKB

Oteele

Papa Kumasi

Kenya

Comedy Actress of the Year (Movie/Skit) Efua Dell

Jacinta Ocansey

Monica Awimbono Aitariga

Vivian Jill Lawrence

Ama Pokuaa

Ama Yeboah

Asor Yaa

Comic Discovery of the Year Comeddy Bwoy

Grumma

Al Maleek

Sam Qweeku

Elder Trihoo

Donske

Pastor Kwame Ansah

Boss Majoy

Last Hero

Kenya

Odenkyem

Visa Bwoy

Comedian Smile

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comic MC/Orator of the Year Papayaw Ataamle

Lekzy Decomic

Dan Kweku Yeboah

Okokobioko

Kwame Oboadie

Geovani Caleb

Mr Katah

Papa Shamo

Woman in Comedy Award Vivian Jill Lawrence

Monica Awimbono Aitariga

Jacinta Ocansey

Afia Barcelona

Ekua Official

Felicia Osei

Efua Dell

Ama Yeboah

Ama Pokuaa

Asor Yaa

Comic Media Personality of the Year Dan Kweku Yeboah

Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah

Kwabena Marfo

Atongo

Kwame Oboadie

Geovani Caleb

Mr Katah

Oliver Kahn the Ship Dealer

Papa Shamo

Advertisement

Advertisement

African Comedian of the Year Layi Wasabi

Destalker

Sabinus

Dezny

Bovi

Alpheenomenal

Brain Jotter

Alternative Comic Act of the Year Shatta Wale

Kofi Kinaata

Broda Sammy

Prophet Kumchacha

Oheneni Adazoa

Ebo Noah

Bukom Banku

Comic Influencer of the Year Quecy Official

Papayaw Ataamle

Jeffrey Nortey

Aka Ebenezer

Lekzy Decomic

Donske

Clemento Suarez

MJ the Comedian

Asafo Powers

Freedom Official

SDK

Oh Joo

Comic Animator of the Year Derreq Animations

Jerry Hay/Hay Toons

Pencil and Vim

ALSO READ: Endurance Grand lands Hollywood role alongside Viola Davis and Damson Idris in Children of Blood and Bone

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comic Group of the Year Last Hero & Crew

Aka Ebenezer & Crew

Asafo Powers & Crew

Al Maleek & Crew

Freedom Official & Crew

Half Serious Crew

Seniorman Layla & Crew

Comic Music Act of the Year Hyndu & Kweku Bany

Ablekuma Nana Lace

Naana Bluw

OT & Agies

Godson Cokeman

The winners are expected to be announced live during the ceremony on 1 August, with updates published through the Ghana Comedy Awards and Creative Republic Limited official social media platforms, as well as major Ghanaian entertainment news outlets like Pulse Ghana