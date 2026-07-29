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Ghana Comedy Awards 2026: Full nominees, venue, performers, tickets and how to attend

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:48 - 29 July 2026
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Ghana's comedy industry is gearing up for one of its biggest nights of the year as the 6th Ghana Comedy Awards returns to celebrate outstanding comedians, content creators and industry contributors.
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  • The 6th Ghana Comedy Awards will take place on Friday, 1 August 2026, at the Ghana College of Physicians & Surgeons in Ridge, Accra, with the red carpet starting at 7:00 p.m. and the main event at 8:30 p.m.

  • Top comedians including DKB, Clemento Suarez, OB Amponsah, Lekzy Decomic, Jeffrey Nortey and Asafo Powers are among the nominees, while Jeneral Ntatia, Oh Joo and Papayaw Ataamle are set to perform.

  • Tickets are available via Egotickets, priced at GH¢200 for Silver and GH¢300 for Gold. Fans can purchase them by dialling 71333*009# or visiting Egotickets.

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Organised by Creative Republic Limited, the 2026 edition will honour excellence across stand-up comedy, skits, theatre, digital content, media and comedy music. The organisers unveiled this year's nominees in July, with the awards ceremony scheduled for Saturday, 1 August 2026, at the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Ridge, Accra.

Event details

  • Event: Ghana Comedy Awards 2026

  • Edition: 6th

  • Date: Saturday, 1 August 2026

  • Venue: College of Physicians and Surgeons, Ridge, Accra

  • Organiser: Creative Republic Limited

  • Red Carpet: 7:00 p.m.

  • Main Awards Ceremony: 8:30 p.m.

Performers

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This year's ceremony will feature performances from:

  • Jeneral Ntatia

  • Lekzy Decomic

  • Oh Joo

  • Papayaw Ataamle

  • Kwame Obed

  • Jerry Ashinyo

  • Ranzyray

  • Kojo PJay

Tickets

Tickets are now on sale through Egotickets.

  • Silver: GH¢200

  • Gold: GH¢300

Fans can purchase tickets by:

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Hosts

As of publication the official hosts (MCs) for the 2026 Ghana Comedy Awards have not yet been announced by the organisers.

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Full nominees by category

Comedy Skit Act of the Year

  • Comeddy Bwoy

  • Ben South

  • Jeffrey Nortey

  • Al Maleek

  • Aka Ebenezer

  • Opoku Bilson

  • Donske

  • Asafo Powers (Killa Ntua)

  • Real NKB

  • Freedom Official

  • Last Hero

  • Seniorman Layla

  • Big Daama

  • Piloolo GH

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Most Popular Comedian of the Year

  • Dan Kweku Yeboah

  • Lekzy Decomic

  • Jeffrey Nortey

  • Aka Ebenezer

  • Clemento Suarez

  • Asafo Powers

  • Ben South

  • DKB

Stand-up Comedian of the Year

  • Okokobioko

  • Lekzy Decomic

  • OB Amponsah

  • DKB

  • Parrot Mouth

  • Foster Romanus

  • Jacinta Ocansey

  • Oh Joo

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Comedy Theatre Act of the Year

  • Clemento Suarez

  • Jeneral Ntatia

  • Monica Awimbono Aitariga

  • Efua Dell

  • William Odartei Lamptey

  • Sylvia Naa Adjeley

  • NGO

  • Lawyer Amekuji

Comedian of the Year

  • DKB

  • Clemento Suarez

  • Ben South

  • OB Amponsah

  • Foster Romanus

  • Lekzy Decomic

  • Jeffrey Nortey

  • Dan Kweku Yeboah

  • Aka Ebenezer

  • Asafo Powers

Comedy Actor of the Year (Movie/Skit)

  • Donske

  • Aka Ebenezer

  • Jeffrey Nortey

  • William Odartei Lamptey

  • Kyekyeku

  • Asafo Powers

  • Real NKB

  • Oteele

  • Papa Kumasi

  • Kenya

Comedy Actress of the Year (Movie/Skit)

  • Efua Dell

  • Jacinta Ocansey

  • Monica Awimbono Aitariga

  • Vivian Jill Lawrence

  • Ama Pokuaa

  • Ama Yeboah

  • Asor Yaa

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Comic Discovery of the Year

  • Comeddy Bwoy

  • Grumma

  • Al Maleek

  • Sam Qweeku

  • Elder Trihoo

  • Donske

  • Pastor Kwame Ansah

  • Boss Majoy

  • Last Hero

  • Kenya

  • Odenkyem

  • Visa Bwoy

  • Comedian Smile

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Comic MC/Orator of the Year

  • Papayaw Ataamle

  • Lekzy Decomic

  • Dan Kweku Yeboah

  • Okokobioko

  • Kwame Oboadie

  • Geovani Caleb

  • Mr Katah

  • Papa Shamo

Woman in Comedy Award

  • Vivian Jill Lawrence

  • Monica Awimbono Aitariga

  • Jacinta Ocansey

  • Afia Barcelona

  • Ekua Official

  • Felicia Osei

  • Efua Dell

  • Ama Yeboah

  • Ama Pokuaa

  • Asor Yaa

Comic Media Personality of the Year

  • Dan Kweku Yeboah

  • Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah

  • Kwabena Marfo

  • Atongo

  • Kwame Oboadie

  • Geovani Caleb

  • Mr Katah

  • Oliver Kahn the Ship Dealer

  • Papa Shamo

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African Comedian of the Year

  • Layi Wasabi

  • Destalker

  • Sabinus

  • Dezny

  • Bovi

  • Alpheenomenal

  • Brain Jotter

Alternative Comic Act of the Year

  • Shatta Wale

  • Kofi Kinaata

  • Broda Sammy

  • Prophet Kumchacha

  • Oheneni Adazoa

  • Ebo Noah

  • Bukom Banku

Comic Influencer of the Year

  • Quecy Official

  • Papayaw Ataamle

  • Jeffrey Nortey

  • Aka Ebenezer

  • Lekzy Decomic

  • Donske

  • Clemento Suarez

  • MJ the Comedian

  • Asafo Powers

  • Freedom Official

  • SDK

  • Oh Joo

Comic Animator of the Year

  • Derreq Animations

  • Jerry Hay/Hay Toons

  • Pencil and Vim

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Comic Group of the Year

  • Last Hero & Crew

  • Aka Ebenezer & Crew

  • Asafo Powers & Crew

  • Al Maleek & Crew

  • Freedom Official & Crew

  • Half Serious Crew

  • Seniorman Layla & Crew

Comic Music Act of the Year

  • Hyndu & Kweku Bany

  • Ablekuma Nana Lace

  • Naana Bluw

  • OT & Agies

  • Godson Cokeman

The winners are expected to be announced live during the ceremony on 1 August, with updates published through the Ghana Comedy Awards and Creative Republic Limited official social media platforms, as well as major Ghanaian entertainment news outlets like Pulse Ghana

The 2026 edition is expected to bring together comedians, actors, content creators, media personalities and fans for a night celebrating the growth and impact of Ghana's comedy industry.

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