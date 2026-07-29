Ghana Comedy Awards 2026: Full nominees, venue, performers, tickets and how to attend
The 6th Ghana Comedy Awards will take place on Friday, 1 August 2026, at the Ghana College of Physicians & Surgeons in Ridge, Accra, with the red carpet starting at 7:00 p.m. and the main event at 8:30 p.m.
Top comedians including DKB, Clemento Suarez, OB Amponsah, Lekzy Decomic, Jeffrey Nortey and Asafo Powers are among the nominees, while Jeneral Ntatia, Oh Joo and Papayaw Ataamle are set to perform.
Tickets are available via Egotickets, priced at GH¢200 for Silver and GH¢300 for Gold. Fans can purchase them by dialling 71333*009# or visiting Egotickets.
Organised by Creative Republic Limited, the 2026 edition will honour excellence across stand-up comedy, skits, theatre, digital content, media and comedy music. The organisers unveiled this year's nominees in July, with the awards ceremony scheduled for Saturday, 1 August 2026, at the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Ridge, Accra.
Event details
Event: Ghana Comedy Awards 2026
Edition: 6th
Date: Saturday, 1 August 2026
Venue: College of Physicians and Surgeons, Ridge, Accra
Organiser: Creative Republic Limited
Red Carpet: 7:00 p.m.
Main Awards Ceremony: 8:30 p.m.
Performers
This year's ceremony will feature performances from:
Jeneral Ntatia
Lekzy Decomic
Oh Joo
Papayaw Ataamle
Kwame Obed
Jerry Ashinyo
Ranzyray
Kojo PJay
Tickets
Tickets are now on sale through Egotickets.
Silver: GH¢200
Gold: GH¢300
Fans can purchase tickets by:
Dialling 71333*009#
Visiting www.egotickets.com
Hosts
As of publication the official hosts (MCs) for the 2026 Ghana Comedy Awards have not yet been announced by the organisers.
Full nominees by category
Comedy Skit Act of the Year
Comeddy Bwoy
Ben South
Jeffrey Nortey
Al Maleek
Aka Ebenezer
Opoku Bilson
Donske
Asafo Powers (Killa Ntua)
Real NKB
Freedom Official
Last Hero
Seniorman Layla
Big Daama
Piloolo GH
Most Popular Comedian of the Year
Dan Kweku Yeboah
Lekzy Decomic
Jeffrey Nortey
Aka Ebenezer
Clemento Suarez
Asafo Powers
Ben South
DKB
Stand-up Comedian of the Year
Okokobioko
Lekzy Decomic
OB Amponsah
DKB
Parrot Mouth
Foster Romanus
Jacinta Ocansey
Oh Joo
Comedy Theatre Act of the Year
Clemento Suarez
Jeneral Ntatia
Monica Awimbono Aitariga
Efua Dell
William Odartei Lamptey
Sylvia Naa Adjeley
NGO
Lawyer Amekuji
Comedian of the Year
DKB
Clemento Suarez
Ben South
OB Amponsah
Foster Romanus
Lekzy Decomic
Jeffrey Nortey
Dan Kweku Yeboah
Aka Ebenezer
Asafo Powers
Comedy Actor of the Year (Movie/Skit)
Donske
Aka Ebenezer
Jeffrey Nortey
William Odartei Lamptey
Kyekyeku
Asafo Powers
Real NKB
Oteele
Papa Kumasi
Kenya
Comedy Actress of the Year (Movie/Skit)
Efua Dell
Jacinta Ocansey
Monica Awimbono Aitariga
Vivian Jill Lawrence
Ama Pokuaa
Ama Yeboah
Asor Yaa
Comic Discovery of the Year
Comeddy Bwoy
Grumma
Al Maleek
Sam Qweeku
Elder Trihoo
Donske
Pastor Kwame Ansah
Boss Majoy
Last Hero
Kenya
Odenkyem
Visa Bwoy
Comedian Smile
Comic MC/Orator of the Year
Papayaw Ataamle
Lekzy Decomic
Dan Kweku Yeboah
Okokobioko
Kwame Oboadie
Geovani Caleb
Mr Katah
Papa Shamo
Woman in Comedy Award
Vivian Jill Lawrence
Monica Awimbono Aitariga
Jacinta Ocansey
Afia Barcelona
Ekua Official
Felicia Osei
Efua Dell
Ama Yeboah
Ama Pokuaa
Asor Yaa
Comic Media Personality of the Year
Dan Kweku Yeboah
Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah
Kwabena Marfo
Atongo
Kwame Oboadie
Geovani Caleb
Mr Katah
Oliver Kahn the Ship Dealer
Papa Shamo
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African Comedian of the Year
Layi Wasabi
Destalker
Sabinus
Dezny
Bovi
Alpheenomenal
Brain Jotter
Alternative Comic Act of the Year
Shatta Wale
Kofi Kinaata
Broda Sammy
Prophet Kumchacha
Oheneni Adazoa
Ebo Noah
Bukom Banku
Comic Influencer of the Year
Quecy Official
Papayaw Ataamle
Jeffrey Nortey
Aka Ebenezer
Lekzy Decomic
Donske
Clemento Suarez
MJ the Comedian
Asafo Powers
Freedom Official
SDK
Oh Joo
Comic Animator of the Year
Derreq Animations
Jerry Hay/Hay Toons
Pencil and Vim
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Comic Group of the Year
Last Hero & Crew
Aka Ebenezer & Crew
Asafo Powers & Crew
Al Maleek & Crew
Freedom Official & Crew
Half Serious Crew
Seniorman Layla & Crew
Comic Music Act of the Year
Hyndu & Kweku Bany
Ablekuma Nana Lace
Naana Bluw
OT & Agies
Godson Cokeman
The winners are expected to be announced live during the ceremony on 1 August, with updates published through the Ghana Comedy Awards and Creative Republic Limited official social media platforms, as well as major Ghanaian entertainment news outlets like Pulse Ghana
The 2026 edition is expected to bring together comedians, actors, content creators, media personalities and fans for a night celebrating the growth and impact of Ghana's comedy industry.