Asantehene destools longest-serving paramount chief after alleged breach of Asante traditions

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has reportedly destooled the Paramount Chief of Kenyase No. 2, Odeneho Dadeako Nana Kwabena Nsia Ababio, following allegations that he breached Asante customs and traditions.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has reportedly destooled Odeneho Dadeako Nana Kwabena Nsia Ababio, the Paramount Chief of Kenyase No. 2, after allegations of violating Asante customs and traditions.

The chief, who had reportedly served for about 89 years, was removed alongside several kingmakers, while some traditional council members were spared and reinstated.

The Asantehene accused Nana Kwabena Nsia Ababio of creating an unauthorised traditional position and warned that violating Asante traditions could not be overlooked.

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Reports indicate that Nana Kwabena Nsia Ababio, who had served as the Paramount Chief of Kenyase No. 2 for nearly nine decades, was the longest-serving paramount chief in the Asante Kingdom before his removal.

According to opemsuo.com, the decision was announced during a meeting of the Asanteman Traditional Council on 27 July 2026, where the Asantehene ruled that the chief had violated traditional principles expected of him as a custodian of Asante culture.

The report further stated that several of Nana Kwabena Nsia Ababio’s kingmakers were also destooled after being found guilty of breaching their oaths of office. However, the Asantehene reportedly spared the Kontihene and reinstated the destooled Akyeame and other linguists who serve within the traditional council.

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Before announcing the destoolment, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is said to have reminded the chief of previous warnings regarding his conduct and decisions within the traditional area.

The Asante King reportedly accused Nana Kwabena Nsia Ababio of creating a new traditional position without the authority to do so, describing the action as a violation of Asante customs.

Otumfuo was quoted as saying;

I warned you several times. Now look at the outcome. You created Hyiawohene in your area. What right do you have to do that? You were a courtier at Hyiawohemaa's house, so how can you create that position? Through your service, Kenyase No. 2 was created, and you were made the chief. The land you occupy belongs to Kenyasehene

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The Asantehene further accused the chief of failing to uphold the values and responsibilities attached to his position.

He reportedly added;

You introduced her to me as your mother, and I charged you to take care of her. You have ruined your entire family. Not one wise person has come from the family now. I know all your ploys. All along, I counselled you about these ill acts, but violating Asante traditions cannot be spared. Your reign ends now

Following the pronouncement, the report stated that Nana Kwabena Nsia Ababio’s footwear was removed as part of the traditional process associated with destoolment. Designated individuals were also instructed to carry out the necessary customary rites, including the ram slaughter, to officially conclude the process.

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The development marks the end of an almost 89-year reign by the Kenyase No. 2 Paramount Chief and has drawn attention to the Asante Kingdom’s continued enforcement of traditional authority and customs.