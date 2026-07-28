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Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha forced to drop famous name after joining Colo-Colo

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:17 - 28 July 2026
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Vozinha helped Cape Verde to the World Cup knockout stageCredit: Reuters
Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha must drop his famous nickname at Colo-Colo after Chilean league rules require players to wear their official surnames.
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Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha is set to begin a new chapter with Chilean giants Colo-Colo, but fans may be surprised to see a different name on the back of his shirt.

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The 40-year-old shot-stopper became one of the breakout stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, earning global recognition for his outstanding performances between the posts.

His impressive displays convinced Colo-Colo to sign him as a free agent in one of the biggest moves of his career.

Despite his worldwide popularity as "Vozinha", Chilean Primera División regulations prohibit players from using nicknames on their jerseys.

MUST READ: World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane confirmed as France head coach

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Instead, players must wear one or both of their official surnames, with the option of including an initial.

As a result, the Cape Verde international—whose full name is Josimar José Évora Dias—is expected to wear either "Evora", "Dias", or "Evora Dias" on his shirt unless the league changes its rules.

The only way the veteran goalkeeper could continue using "Vozinha" is if Colo-Colo president Aníbal Mosa secures unanimous approval from the league's Council of Presidents to amend the regulation.

Vozinha will also be unable to wear the traditional No. 1 jersey, as it is already occupied by goalkeeper Fernando De Paul.

READ ALSO: Cape Verde's Sidny Lopes Cabral beats Messi and Mbappe to win World Cup Goal of the Tournament

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Instead, reports suggest the experienced keeper is likely to take the No. 16 shirt for the upcoming season.

The move to Colo-Colo follows a remarkable World Cup campaign that transformed Vozinha into one of Africa's most celebrated goalkeepers.

The veteran, who has previously featured for clubs including Gil Vicente and AEL Limassol, now begins a fresh challenge in Chile as he looks to build on the momentum from his memorable performances on football's biggest stage.

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