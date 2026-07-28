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World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane confirmed as France head coach

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:44 - 28 July 2026
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World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane confirmed as France head coach | Photo via IMAGO
Zinedine Zidane has been appointed France's new head coach on a four-year contract, replacing Didier Deschamps after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Zinedine Zidane has officially been named the new head coach of the France national football team, succeeding Didier Deschamps following the end of his successful 14-year reign.

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The French football icon has signed a four-year contract with Les Bleus, bringing an end to years of speculation over his long-awaited return to management at the international level.

At 54, Zidane had long been regarded as the leading candidate to take charge of France and had patiently waited for the opportunity to manage his national team.

He replaces Deschamps, who stepped down after France finished fourth at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Since taking over in 2012, Deschamps transformed France into one of the world's dominant football nations, guiding them to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title and another final appearance four years later.

Speaking during his official unveiling at the French Football Federation headquarters in Paris, Zidane reaffirmed his commitment to leading the national team.

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"The France job was the only one I wanted."

"I've had offers over these four or five years to take charge of a club, and I turned them all down for the French national team."

The appointment marks the beginning of a new era for Les Bleus as Zidane prepares to lead a talented generation into the next major international competitions.

Zidane enjoyed one of the greatest playing careers in football history, helping France win the 1998 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Euro 2000 title.

He also shared the 1998 World Cup triumph with Deschamps, making his appointment a symbolic continuation of one of the most successful periods in French football.

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As a manager, Zidane has only coached Real Madrid CF, where he built a legendary reputation by guiding the Spanish giants to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018—an unprecedented achievement in the modern era of the competition.

His remarkable success in Madrid established him as one of football's elite coaches, and expectations will now be high as he aims to deliver more international silverware with France.

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