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How Real Madrid could line up under Jose Mourinho for the 2026/27 season

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:33 - 28 July 2026
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Manager Jose Mourinho has endured a torrid time since he arrived in the Manchester United hotseat
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho is back at Real Madrid. Here's how Los Blancos could line up in the 2026/27 season with Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Rodri and new signings.
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Jose Mourinho is back at Real Madrid, and the Spanish giants are wasting no time rebuilding a squad capable of reclaiming domestic and European glory ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

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Following a disappointing trophyless season, Los Blancos have moved aggressively in the summer transfer market as club president Florentino Pérez looks to restore the club's dominance in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

With several high-profile arrivals already secured and more expected before the transfer window closes, Real Madrid appear to be assembling one of Europe's most formidable squads.

Mourinho returns to restore Real Madrid's winning culture

Jose Mourinho | AFP/Getty Images
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Real Madrid endured an uncharacteristically disappointing 2025/26 season, failing to win a major trophy under Xabi Alonso and later Álvaro Arbeloa.

For a club that has won a record 15 European Cups, a season without silverware is unacceptable. As a result, Florentino Pérez turned to one of the club's most successful modern managers, Jose Mourinho, for a second spell at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Having previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, the Portuguese tactician returns determined to prove he can once again compete at the highest level after spells with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AS Roma, Fenerbahçe and Benfica.

Real Madrid strengthens squad with major summer signings.

Real Madrid have already reshaped their squad by parting ways with experienced stars including David Alaba, Dani Ceballos and Dani Carvajal.

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To reinforce key positions, Los Blancos have reportedly completed the signings of the following:

  • Bernardo Silva

  • Marc Cucurella

  • Denzel Dumfries

  • Ibrahima Konaté

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  • Yan Diomande

The club is also reportedly pursuing Manchester City midfielder Rodri, whose arrival would further strengthen an already star-studded squad.

Predicted Real Madrid starting XI under Jose Mourinho (2026/27)

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois / Photo source: Real Madrid
Thibaut Courtois / Photo source: Real Madrid

  • Thibaut Courtois

Defenders

Rudiger

  • Denzel Dumfries

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  • Ibrahima Konaté

  • Antonio Rüdiger

  • Marc Cucurella

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham
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  • Federico Valverde

  • Jude Bellingham

  • Aurélien Tchouaméni

Forwards

Striker Kylian Mbappe is hoping to win his first, and Real Madrid's 16th, UEFA Champions League title in the 2025-26 season [File: Diego Souto/Getty Images]
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  • Yan Diomande

  • Kylian Mbappé

  • Vinícius Júnior

Defence built on experience and quality

Despite turning 34, Thibaut Courtois remains one of the world's elite goalkeepers and is expected to retain his place between the posts.

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The additions of Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella provide Mourinho with greater balance at full-back, while Ibrahima Konaté is expected to partner Antonio Rüdiger in central defence.

Competition for places will remain fierce, with Dean Huijsen, Éder Militão, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Raúl Asencio all providing quality depth across the backline.

Midfield could become one of Europe's best

If Real Madrid complete the signing of Rodri, Mourinho would possess arguably one of the strongest midfield trios in world football.

The Spanish midfielder's defensive intelligence would allow captain Federico Valverde to continue driving the team forward, while Jude Bellingham would enjoy greater attacking freedom after another impressive international campaign with England.

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The trio combines defensive stability, creativity and relentless energy—qualities Mourinho values highly.

Mbappé leads a frightening attack

Real Madrid's attack could once again be among the most feared in Europe.

Kylian Mbappé, fresh from winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot, is expected to spearhead the frontline after another prolific season.

On the left, Vinícius Júnior is still expected to remain at the Bernabéu despite continued transfer speculation linking him with Arsenal.

Highly-rated Ivorian youngster Yan Diomande is tipped to occupy the right wing, although he will face stiff competition from Rodrygo, Arda Güler, Brahim Díaz, Bernardo Silva and Franco Mastantuono.

Real Madrid's squad depth could prove decisive as they compete across multiple competitions.

Potential substitutes

Andriy Lunin

  • Andriy Lunin

  • Éder Militão

  • Dean Huijsen

  • Raúl Asencio

  • Trent Alexander-Arnold

  • Álvaro Carreras

  • Eduardo Camavinga

  • Bernardo Silva

  • Arda Güler

  • Rodrygo

  • Brahim Díaz

  • Gonzalo García

  • Franco Mastantuono

With a blend of world-class experience and exciting young talent, Mourinho will have plenty of tactical flexibility as he aims to guide Real Madrid back to the summit of European football.

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