Ghana threatens reciprocal action if South Africa ends visa-free travel agreement, insists current deal remains valid

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has dismissed reports that South Africa has ended visa-free travel for Ghanaians, insisting the reciprocal visa waiver agreement remains fully in force despite ongoing xenophobic attacks.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has dismissed claims that South Africa has ended visa-free travel for Ghanaians, describing the reports as false.

The government says the reciprocal visa waiver agreement between Ghana and South Africa remains fully in force, and any changes would be announced through official diplomatic channels.

The clarification comes as Ghana evacuates about 1,000 citizens from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.

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Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has dismissed reports claiming that South Africa has removed Ghana from its visa-free travel arrangement, noting that the claims as false.

Addressing the reports, Mr. Ablakwa said there has been no decision by South African authorities to end the reciprocal visa waiver agreement between the two countries.

Earlier today, I gladly welcomed the latest group of Ghanaians we successfully evacuated from South Africa due to ongoing xenophobic attacks.



We observed a moment of silence to honour the memory of two of our compatriots, Bashiru Issak and Kwadjo Antwi who have been killed in… pic.twitter.com/xRjK1Wp5dn — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) July 27, 2026

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"As the South African authorities have themselves indicated, no such decision has been taken on this matter which is governed by an agreement applicable on a reciprocal basis," he said.

He noted that the existing agreement remains fully in force.

The government, therefore, wishes to state categorically that the existing reciprocal visa waiver agreement between Ghana and South Africa remains fully in force.

The minister also urged the public to ignore reports suggesting that Ghanaians can no longer travel to South Africa without a visa.

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"The public should, therefore, disregard reports suggesting that Ghanaian citizens have lost the benefit of visa-free travel to South Africa", he said.

The Minister added that if there were ever any changes to the travel arrangement, both governments would announce them through official diplomatic channels.

He also noted that visa waiver agreements are based on reciprocity.

If Ghana is taken out of the free visa arrangement, Ghana will also have no option but to immediately reciprocate. That is how these agreements work.

The clarification stems form heightened tensions following anti-immigrant violence in parts of South Africa, which has prompted Ghana to resume the voluntary evacuation of its citizens.

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The latest phase of the exercise is aimed at bringing home about 1,000 Ghanaians, with priority given to women, children, the elderly, students and people with medical conditions.