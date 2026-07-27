ORAL: Wontumi, Adu Boahene, Gifty Oware trials resume; see cases scheduled from July 27-31

Chairman Wontumi (left), Former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority, Gifty Oware Mensah (middle) and Kwabena Adu Boahene (right)

Chairman Wontumi (left), Former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority, Gifty Oware Mensah (middle) and Kwabena Adu Boahene (right)

High-profile ORAL cases involving Chairman Wontumi, Kwabena Adu Boahene, Gifty Oware Mensah, the Sky Train project and Akonta Mining are set to return to court between July 27 and 31.

Several high-profile ORAL-related prosecutions are scheduled for hearing this week, including the Sky Train, National Service, cybersecurity software and Exim Bank loan cases.

Chairman Wontumi, Gifty Oware Mensah, Kwabena Adu Boahene and Osei Assibey Antwi are among the prominent figures expected to appear before the courts between July 27 and 31.

The hearings form part of the government's wider anti-corruption drive, with cases involving alleged financial loss to the state, procurement breaches and illegal mining continuing before the High Court and specialised criminal courts.

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A number of high-profile corruption and financial crime cases linked to the government's Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative are scheduled to return to court this week.

READ ALSO: 10 popular politicians and public officials who have been jailed in Ghana

The cases, which will be heard between July 27 and July 31, include the Sky Train case, the National Service Authority (NSA) case, the cybersecurity software procurement trial, the Exim Bank loan case involving NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, and the Tano-Nimiri Forest Reserve illegal mining prosecution.

Sky Train case returns to court

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Proceedings begin on Monday, July 27, at Criminal Court 4, where Republic v. Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi and Solomon Asamoah will be heard.

The Attorney-General has alleged that the accused persons caused financial loss to the state through the controversial Ghana Sky Train project, which was an initiative announced in 2018 that never materialised despite government commitments and expenditure. The accused have denied wrongdoing.

Cybersecurity software trial continues

One of the week's longest-running proceedings will be the trial of Kwabena Adu Boahene and two others over the alleged cybersecurity software procurement scandal.

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READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi jailed for 20 years after conviction on 6 illegal mining charges

The case has been scheduled for hearings on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with the cross-examination of the 4th prosecution witness. Allegations are that the accused persons were involved in procurement-related offences linked to cybersecurity infrastructure, allegations which the accused have denied.

National Service Authority case

Former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority, Gifty Oware Mensah, is also expected to appear before Criminal Court 4 on Monday for the continued cross-examination of the 3rd prosecution witness in a case arising from alleged irregularities at the National Service Authority.

On Friday, a separate National Service-related case involving former Executive Director Osei Assibey Antwi will come up for a case management conference at the High Court.

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The National Service investigations stem from allegations of payroll irregularities and financial losses involving "ghost names" within the Authority.

Wontumi’s Exim Bank case

Ghana Exim Bank

Also on Monday, Criminal Court 10 will hear Republic v. Bernard Antwi Boasiako and 2 others, where parties are to provide an update on ongoing plea negotiations in the Exim Bank loan case.

The prosecution alleges that funds obtained under the facility were misapplied. The proceedings are separate from the illegal mining case in which Chairman Wontumi was recently convicted by the High Court and has since filed an appeal.

Buffer Stock, Akonta Mining cases

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The week's court schedule also includes proceedings in the Buffer Stock Company case involving Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba and another, where the court will hear motions relating to document disclosure and an application for leave to travel before continuing with trial proceedings later in the week.

On Friday, Criminal Court 1 will resume hearing the Tano-Nimiri Forest Reserve mining case involving Akonta Mining and 3 others, with the court expected to continue the cross-examination of the 3rd prosecution witness.

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