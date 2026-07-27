Top 10 largest stadiums in Africa and where they are located

Discover the top 10 largest stadiums in Africa, their locations, seating capacities, history, and the iconic football matches that made them famous.

For millions of football fans across Africa, a stadium is far more than just a venue where matches are played. It is the heartbeat of the beautiful game, a place where unforgettable moments are created, dreams come true, and passionate supporters unite behind their teams.

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While players provide the magic on the pitch, the stadium atmosphere often inspires those breathtaking performances that live on in football history.

From deafening cheers echoing through packed stands to the electric energy generated by thousands of fans, these iconic arenas have witnessed some of Africa's greatest sporting moments.

Whether built to host FIFA World Cup matches, Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, or domestic football classics, these stadiums stand as symbols of national pride, architectural excellence, and the continent's unwavering love for football.

Here's a look at the 10 largest stadiums in Africa, ranked by seating capacity, along with their rich history and some of the most memorable matches they have hosted.

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1. FNB Stadium (Soccer City), Johannesburg, South Africa

FNB Stadium

Africa's largest stadium holds 94,736 fans and remains the continent's undisputed giant. Opened in 1989 and nicknamed "The Calabash" for its pot-shaped exterior, FNB Stadium underwent a major renovation before the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where it hosted the final between Spain and the Netherlands. It also famously staged Nelson Mandela's first public speech after his release from prison in 1990, cementing its place as more than just a sporting venue.

2. Misr Stadium (New Administrative Capital Stadium), Egypt

Misr Stadium

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Egypt's newest football colossus sits in the New Administrative Capital and opened on March 22, 2024, with a capacity of 93,940. Built as the centrepiece of the Egypt International Olympic City, Misr Stadium is designed to host World Cup qualifiers, AFCON fixtures, and other major international tournaments, positioning Egypt firmly among Africa's stadium heavyweights.

3. Borg El Arab Stadium, Alexandria, Egypt

Borg El Arab Stadium

Commissioned in the mid-2000s as part of Egypt's bid for the 2010 World Cup, Borg El Arab Stadium holds 86,000 spectators and remains the largest stadium in the country outside the new capital. It hosted matches at the 2006 and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup final, and numerous Egyptian national team qualifiers, including a memorable 2-1 win over Congo in 2017 in front of a full house.

4. Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecôte, Kinshasa, DR Congo

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Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecôte, Kinshasa, DR Congo | photo via LIONEL OKITO FATAKI

Originally built in 1994 as the Kamanyola Stadium under the Mobutu regime, this 80,000-capacity venue in Kinshasa is home to giants AS Vita Club and DC Motema Pembe, as well as the Congolese national team. Its very first match was a friendly between DR Congo and Malawi, and it remains the beating heart of Central African football.

5. Ibn Batouta Stadium (Grand Stade de Tanger), Tangier, Morocco

Ibn Batouta Stadium

Construction on this Tangier landmark began in 2002, and it opened in April 2011, initially with a capacity of 45,000. Successive expansions have pushed capacity to 75,600, making it Morocco's largest stadium. It has hosted the 2011 Africa Cup of Nations, the French Super Cup in both 2011 and 2017, the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup, and a famous friendly in which Morocco defeated Brazil 2-1 in 2023. It is also slated to stage matches, potentially including a semi-final, at the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

6. Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt

Cairo International Stadium

One of Africa's most historic grounds, Cairo International Stadium opened in 1960 and currently holds around 75,000 fans, though it once packed in an astonishing 120,000 spectators for a match in 1986. It has hosted multiple Africa Cup of Nations finals and remains a spiritual home for Egyptian football, alongside its newer, larger siblings.

7. Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco

Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

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The original Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium was built in 1983, but the venue was completely demolished and rebuilt between 2023 and 2025, reopening in September 2025 with a capacity of 68,700. Designed by Populous, the rebuild was completed in under two years, reportedly a Guinness World Record for stadium construction speed. It is a key venue for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and will host matches up to the semi-final stage of the 2030 World Cup.

8. Kamuzu Stadium, Blantyre, Malawia

Kamuzu Stadium

Named after Malawi's first president, Hastings Kamuzu Banda, this stadium opened in 1964 as Rangeley Stadium during the colonial era. With a capacity of 65,000, it has served as the home of Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers and hosted the Malawi national team until 2017. The stadium's natural grass pitch was later replaced with FIFA-certified artificial turf through FIFA's GOAL programme.

9. Mogadishu Stadium (Garoonka Muqdisho), Mogadishu, Somalia

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Mogadishu Stadium

Built in 1977 with Chinese engineering assistance, Mogadishu Stadium has a capacity of 65,000 and holds deep significance for Somali sport, having survived use as a military base during the civil war. Following renovations completed between 2013 and 2020, the stadium was filled to capacity for the first time since 2004 during a 2021 Somali league clash between Horseed SC and Mogadishu City Club, a powerful symbol of the country's recovery.

10. Stade Hammadi Agrebi (Olympic Stadium of Radès), Tunis, Tunisia

Stade Hammadi Agrebi

Built between 1998 and 2001 and opened as Stade 7 November for the 2001 Mediterranean Games, this Radès venue has a capacity of around 60,000, with a record attendance of 65,000. It hosted the final of the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations, a tournament Tunisia won as hosts, and remains the home ground for both Espérance de Tunis and Club Africain.

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