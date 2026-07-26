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WAFCON 2026: Algeria start with win over Senegal in Group A opener

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 21:09 - 26 July 2026
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WAFCON 2026: Algeria start with win over Senegal in Group A opener | Photo via CAF
Algeria made a winning start to their WAFCON 2026 campaign with a composed victory over Senegal to take an early lead in Group A and boost knockout hopes.
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Algeria made a winning start to their TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2026 campaign with a composed 2-0 victory over Senegal in the opening Group A match on Saturday evening in Rabat.

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A first-half penalty from Nguenar Ndiaye and a late strike by Mélissa Bethi secured all three points for the North Africans, who produced a disciplined performance to gain an early advantage in the race for a place in the knockout stages.

Senegal enjoyed slightly more possession throughout the contest, but Algeria were far more clinical in front of goal. The Algerians forced five saves from the Senegal goalkeeper while limiting their opponents to just two shots on target.

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The breakthrough came in the 13th minute when Senegal were awarded a penalty. Captain Nguenar Ndiaye calmly converted from the spot to give the West Africans an early lead.

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Algeria responded positively and gradually settled into the game, showing greater attacking intent while remaining compact and organised defensively. Despite trailing at the interval, the North Africans looked increasingly dangerous as the first half progressed.

Algeria emerged strongly after the break and continued to ask questions of the Senegal defence. The introduction of fresh legs midway through the second half helped maintain their momentum, while Senegal made a series of substitutions in search of an equaliser.

Their persistence paid off in the 85th minute when Mélissa Bethi finished confidently after being picked out by Lina Boussaha, doubling Algeria’s advantage and effectively putting the result beyond doubt.

Senegal pushed forward during the closing stages, but Algeria remained composed to see out the match and secure a valuable clean sheet.

The victory gives Algeria an ideal start to the tournament ahead of a highly anticipated clash with hosts Morocco on Thursday. Senegal, meanwhile, will look to bounce back when they face Kenya earlier on the same day in their second Group A fixture.

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