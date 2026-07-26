Here are 10 interesting facts about WAFCON you probably didn't know
Nigeria remains the most successful team in WAFCON history, winning a record 11 titles and maintaining a perfect record in every final they have reached.
The Women's Africa Cup of Nations has grown significantly, expanding from eight teams to 16 for the 2026 edition, reflecting the rapid development of women's football across Africa.
The tournament has produced several historic milestones, including Perpetual Nwokocha's all-time scoring record, Onome Ebi's seven WAFCON appearances, and Morocco becoming the first country to host three consecutive editions.
1. Nigeria's massive title count
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Nigeria's Super Falcons won 11 of the first 14 official editions. Their extreme dominance established them as the undisputed powerhouse of African women's football from the tournament's inception in 1991.
2. Historic final record
Whenever Nigeria progresses past the semi-finals, they win the trophy. They have appeared in 11 finals and emerged victorious in every single one, never suffering a runners-up finish.
3. 15 year unbeaten streak
Nigeria won the first 7 editions consecutively from 1991 to 2006. This 15-year unbeaten streak in tournament finals remains one of the most dominant runs in global football history.
4. Only 3 champions
Over 3 decades of history, only three nations have won the title. Equatorial Guinea broke Nigeria's streak in 2008 and 2012, while South Africa claimed their maiden title in 2022.
5. The 2020 cancellation
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) cancelled the 2020 tournament due to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions. Instead of postponing, CAF used the hiatus to restructure and expand the tournament format for 2022.
6. Growing to 16 teams
The tournament expanded from 8 to 12 teams in 2022, and expands further to 16 teams for the 2026 edition. This growth allows more emerging nations to compete and closes the performance gap across the continent.
7. Morocco's hosting streak
Morocco was designated to host the 2022, 2024, and 2026 editions. This consecutive hosting streak represents an unprecedented investment by a single nation into the infrastructure of African women's football.
8. Newcomers on the stage
The expanding tournament format creates debut opportunities for smaller nations. Teams like Botswana and Burkina Faso made historic debuts in 2022, proving that the sport is growing beyond traditional powerhouses.
9. All-time top scorer
Nigerian forward Perpetual Nwokocha scored 34 goals across her WAFCON career. She also holds the record for most goals scored in a single tournament edition, netting 11 goals during the 2010 event.
10. Individual longevity
Legendary Nigerian defender Onome Ebi became the first African cricketer or footballer, male or female, to play in seven tournament editions. Her career spans from her debut in 2003 well into the 2020s.