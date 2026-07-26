Here are 10 interesting facts about WAFCON you probably didn't know

From Nigeria's record 11 WAFCON titles to the tournament's expansion to 16 teams, here are 10 fascinating facts about the Women's Africa Cup of Nations that showcase the growth, history and dominance of African women's football.

Nigeria remains the most successful team in WAFCON history, winning a record 11 titles and maintaining a perfect record in every final they have reached.

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations has grown significantly, expanding from eight teams to 16 for the 2026 edition, reflecting the rapid development of women's football across Africa.

The tournament has produced several historic milestones, including Perpetual Nwokocha's all-time scoring record, Onome Ebi's seven WAFCON appearances, and Morocco becoming the first country to host three consecutive editions.

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1. Nigeria's massive title count

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Nigeria's Super Falcons won 11 of the first 14 official editions. Their extreme dominance established them as the undisputed powerhouse of African women's football from the tournament's inception in 1991.

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2. Historic final record

Whenever Nigeria progresses past the semi-finals, they win the trophy. They have appeared in 11 finals and emerged victorious in every single one, never suffering a runners-up finish.

3. 15 year unbeaten streak

Nigeria won the first 7 editions consecutively from 1991 to 2006. This 15-year unbeaten streak in tournament finals remains one of the most dominant runs in global football history.

4. Only 3 champions

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Over 3 decades of history, only three nations have won the title. Equatorial Guinea broke Nigeria's streak in 2008 and 2012, while South Africa claimed their maiden title in 2022.

5. The 2020 cancellation

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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) cancelled the 2020 tournament due to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions. Instead of postponing, CAF used the hiatus to restructure and expand the tournament format for 2022.

6. Growing to 16 teams

The tournament expanded from 8 to 12 teams in 2022, and expands further to 16 teams for the 2026 edition. This growth allows more emerging nations to compete and closes the performance gap across the continent.

7. Morocco's hosting streak

READ ALSO: Full list of countries with the most WAFCON trophies

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Morocco was designated to host the 2022, 2024, and 2026 editions. This consecutive hosting streak represents an unprecedented investment by a single nation into the infrastructure of African women's football.

8. Newcomers on the stage

Botswana are hoping to win their first WAFCON game since their 2022 group-stage victory over Burundi. Following that win, the Mares have lost four straight matches at the tournament. They face Nigeria

After making their debut in 2022, Burkina Faso are back for another WAFCON adventure.

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The expanding tournament format creates debut opportunities for smaller nations. Teams like Botswana and Burkina Faso made historic debuts in 2022, proving that the sport is growing beyond traditional powerhouses.

9. All-time top scorer

🇳🇬🦅 Perpetua Nkwocha at the WAFCON: • Most goals scored — 34 • Most goals scored in a single

Nigerian forward Perpetual Nwokocha scored 34 goals across her WAFCON career. She also holds the record for most goals scored in a single tournament edition, netting 11 goals during the 2010 event.

10. Individual longevity

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