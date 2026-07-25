Super Falcons accuse hotel staff of stealing $1,220 in cash before WAFCON campaign (video)

Nigeria's preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations have been disrupted after Super Falcons players alleged that $1,220 was stolen from their hotel rooms in Casablanca, Morocco, prompting an investigation.

Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo alleges that $1,220 was stolen from five Nigerian players' hotel rooms while the team prepared for the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco.

Okoronkwo claimed housekeeping staff were responsible, while saying hotel management failed to provide satisfactory answers after the incident was reported.

The alleged theft comes just days before Nigeria begin the defence of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations title against Malawi on July 28, with Moroccan authorities reportedly investigating the matter.

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Nigeria's preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) have been overshadowed by allegations that cash totalling $1,220 was stolen from several Super Falcons players while they were staying at a hotel in Casablanca, Morocco.

Forward Esther Okoronkwo claimed that cash disappeared from the players' wallets while the squad was away from their rooms, alleging that members of the housekeeping staff at the Marriott Hotel were responsible.

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Esther said she was among 5 players affected, claiming she lost $700, while captain Rasheedat Ajibade allegedly lost $200, Joy Omewa $120, and Osinachi Ohale and Halimatu Ayinde $100 each. The reported losses total $1,220.

In a post on Snapchat, Okoronkwo expressed frustration over the incident.

This hotel Marriott in Casablanca just stole about a lot of people’s money from their wallet!

She further alleged:

The cleaning people stole the money. So they waited while we weren't in the room to clean and steal the money.

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Okoronkwo also criticised the response from hotel management after the players reported the missing cash.

We started talking to them and they don't have answers. They also started being disrespectful.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and neither the Marriott Hotel Casablanca nor the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had issued an official public statement at the time of publication.

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The incident comes just days before the defending champions begin their quest for a record-extending 11th WAFCON title. Nigeria will open its Group C campaign against Malawi on July 28 at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat before facing Zambia and Egypt in the remaining group-stage matches.

The Super Falcons are Africa's most successful women's national team, having won a record 10 WAFCON titles, and are aiming to retain the continental crown in Morocco.