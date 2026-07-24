CAS sets October 8 hearing for Senegal's AFCON 2025 title appeal against Morocco
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed that it will hear Senegal's appeal against the decision that stripped the country of its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title on October 8, 2026.
In a statement released on Friday, CAS announced that the hearing will take place behind closed doors at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.
However, the court clarified that no final verdict will be delivered on the day of the hearing, adding that it cannot specify when a ruling will be announced after the proceedings.
"CAS confirms a hearing has been scheduled for the procedure between the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) concerning the final of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 (AFCON 2025)," the statement said.
The appeal, which was officially registered by CAS on March 25, 2026, seeks to overturn CAF's decision that declared Senegal to have forfeited the AFCON 2025 final and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory.
The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) is asking CAS to annul the CAF ruling and officially recognise Senegal as the winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Why was Senegal stripped of the AFCON title?
The controversy stems from one of the most dramatic finals in African football history.
Senegal appeared to have secured a 1-0 extra-time victory over hosts Morocco in the 2025 AFCON final on January 18.
However, late in normal time, the match descended into chaos after the referee awarded Morocco a penalty. In protest, several Senegal players walked off the pitch and returned to the dressing room, temporarily halting the match.
The players later returned to the field, and Brahim Díaz failed to convert the penalty. The game then continued into extra time, where Senegal scored what appeared to be the winning goal.
Despite the result on the pitch, CAF's Appeals Board ruled on March 17, 2026, that Senegal had violated Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations by abandoning the field of play.
As a result, CAF declared the match forfeited, awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory, and officially crowned the Atlas Lions as 2025 AFCON champions.
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Senegal challenges CAF ruling
The Senegalese Football Federation rejected CAF's decision, arguing that the sanction was unjust and inconsistent with the events of the match.
A week after CAF's ruling, CAS confirmed that Senegal had lodged a formal appeal seeking to have the decision overturned.
The highly anticipated hearing on October 8 is expected to be one of the most significant legal cases in recent African football history, with the outcome set to determine the official winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.