Ghanaian Jeweller Erick Kraftsman Is Taking  Custom Jewellery to the Next Level

Made in Ghana with Ghanaian gold, Erick Kraftsman Jewellery is building a distinct visual language for custom grillz, wedding bands and pendants.

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Based in Accra, Erick Kraftsman Jewellery is showing that Ghanaian talent can compete confidently on the international stage. The studio combines a distinct visual language with international standards, while adding value to Ghana’s gold through local design and manufacturing.

Led by self-taught Ghanaian jeweller Erick Kraftsman, the brand manufactures every piece in its own Accra studio using Ghanaian gold. From custom grillz and wedding bands to gold and diamond pendants, each commission is created to the client’s specifications. The result is personal, original jewellery that cannot simply be repeated for someone else.

Erick Kraftsman Jewellery has already worked with Davido, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Black Sherif, Odumodublvck and Joey Bada$$. These relationships have connected Erick Kraftsman Jewellery closely to the music industry and placed its work within fashion and contemporary culture.

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The work is the real story. Every commission brings together gold, diamonds, form and a client’s personality. Across grillz, wedding jewellery and pendants, the creative thought behind each piece gives Erick Kraftsman Jewellery an identity of its own.

The studio has also hosted pop-ups in New York, showing that Ghanaian design is marketable abroad, even in a saturated jewellery market. It is a strong example of what Made in Ghana can represent globally: original ideas, skilled craftsmanship and quality the rest of the world can be proud of.

Grillz Free The Youth

Erick Kraftsman Jewellery operates from a private studio in East Legon. Visits are strictly by appointment, and unscheduled visits are not accepted. The exact studio location is shared only with confirmed clients.

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