Black Queens beat Malawi 4-0 in final warm-up ahead of the 2026 WAFCON

The Black Queens ended their preparations for the 2026 WAFCON with a dominant 4-0 victory over Malawi in Morocco as Doris Boaduwaa netted a superb hat-trick.

Ghana's Black Queens concluded their preparations for the 2026 TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in emphatic fashion, recording a convincing 4-0 victory over Malawi in an international friendly played in Casablanca, Morocco.

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The Black Queens delivered a dominant performance throughout the contest, controlling possession, creating numerous scoring opportunities and showcasing their readiness ahead of the continental showpiece.

Forward Doris Boaduwaa was the star of the afternoon, producing a superb hat-trick to continue her fine goalscoring form ahead of the tournament. The prolific attacker opened the scoring before adding two more goals to complete an outstanding individual display.

Sharon Sampson also found the back of the net, calmly finishing off another well-worked move to seal Ghana's comprehensive victory.

Beyond the goals, the Black Queens impressed with their attacking cohesion, disciplined defending and composure on the ball. They restricted Malawi to very few clear-cut chances while maintaining a clean sheet in a commanding all-round performance.

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