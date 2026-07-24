Advertisement

National Film Authority warns aspiring actors against paying for auditions

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:11 - 24 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Kafui Danku
Kafui Danku
The National Film Authority (NFA) has issued a fresh warning to aspiring actors and filmmakers, urging them to avoid fraudulent casting calls that demand payment before allowing participants to audition for roles.
Advertisement

  • The National Film Authority (NFA) has warned aspiring actors and filmmakers not to pay money to attend auditions, stressing that legitimate casting calls are always free.

  • The Authority urged the public to verify audition announcements and be wary of individuals or groups demanding payment before auditions.

  • The warning follows growing reports of aspiring actors being charged exorbitant fees by fraudsters posing as casting agents or filmmakers.

Advertisement

In a public advisory shared across its official social media platforms on 23 July 2026, and echoed by the Authority's Executive Secretary, Kafui Danku, the NFA stressed that legitimate auditions should never come with a fee.

The Authority stated;

A genuine audition is an opportunity to showcase your talent, not something you should pay for. Legitimate casting calls do not require an audition fee

READ MORE: Adwoa Safo allegedly holds father’s body hostage, demands GH₵3.7m before burial – Family claims

Advertisement

The regulator encouraged members of the public to carefully verify the authenticity of casting announcements before responding, particularly when organisers request money in exchange for an audition opportunity.

The statement added;

Stay informed, verify casting announcements, and be cautious of anyone demanding payment before you can audition

READ MORE: 'The comments directed at me were more like clickbait' – Adina addresses xenophobia backlash

The NFA further emphasised that success in the film industry should be based solely on merit and ability, not financial contributions.

Advertisement

The Authority noted;

Talent earns opportunities. It shouldn't be bought

The warning comes amid persistent complaints from aspiring actors who claim they have been asked to pay significant sums by individuals posing as casting agents or filmmakers in exchange for auditions and promised movie roles.

The NFA has consistently advised industry stakeholders and the public to report suspicious casting activities and to rely only on verified announcements from credible production companies and recognised industry bodies.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Kafui Danku
Entertainment
24.07.2026
National Film Authority warns aspiring actors against paying for auditions
Oxford No. 1 Hotel insists it remains under management control despite receiver appointment claims
News
24.07.2026
Oxford No. 1 Hotel insists it remains under management control despite receiver appointment claims
17 stolen motorbikes recovered as Police arrest suspected theft syndicate in Upper West
News
24.07.2026
17 stolen motorbikes recovered as Police arrest suspected theft syndicate in Upper West
CAF Reschedules the Dates of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup (“ WAFCON”) 2026, to 25 July – 16 August 2026
Sports
24.07.2026
Full list of countries with the most WAFCON trophies
List of 13 subjects in Ghana's new basic school curriculum, including Chinese
News
24.07.2026
List of 13 subjects in Ghana's new basic school curriculum, including Chinese
Cecilia Marfo cries over Kennedy Agyapong & Diana Asamoah after losing her church members
Entertainment
24.07.2026
'If it were up to me, I would pardon and release him' – Cecilia Marfo pleads for Wontumi