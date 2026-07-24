National Film Authority warns aspiring actors against paying for auditions

The National Film Authority (NFA) has issued a fresh warning to aspiring actors and filmmakers, urging them to avoid fraudulent casting calls that demand payment before allowing participants to audition for roles.

The National Film Authority (NFA) has warned aspiring actors and filmmakers not to pay money to attend auditions, stressing that legitimate casting calls are always free.

The Authority urged the public to verify audition announcements and be wary of individuals or groups demanding payment before auditions.

The warning follows growing reports of aspiring actors being charged exorbitant fees by fraudsters posing as casting agents or filmmakers.

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In a public advisory shared across its official social media platforms on 23 July 2026, and echoed by the Authority's Executive Secretary, Kafui Danku, the NFA stressed that legitimate auditions should never come with a fee.

The Authority stated;

A genuine audition is an opportunity to showcase your talent, not something you should pay for. Legitimate casting calls do not require an audition fee

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The regulator encouraged members of the public to carefully verify the authenticity of casting announcements before responding, particularly when organisers request money in exchange for an audition opportunity.

The statement added;

Stay informed, verify casting announcements, and be cautious of anyone demanding payment before you can audition

The NFA further emphasised that success in the film industry should be based solely on merit and ability, not financial contributions.

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The Authority noted;

Talent earns opportunities. It shouldn't be bought

The warning comes amid persistent complaints from aspiring actors who claim they have been asked to pay significant sums by individuals posing as casting agents or filmmakers in exchange for auditions and promised movie roles.