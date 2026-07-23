Adwoa Safo allegedly holds father’s body hostage, demands GH₵3.7m before burial – Family claims

The planned final burial rites of late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo, founder and leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, have been thrown into controversy following disagreements within his family over funeral arrangements.

A dispute has emerged over the funeral arrangements of late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo, with a family source accusing Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo of demanding GH₵3.7 million for burial preparations.

The family says no agreement has been reached on previously announced funeral dates, claiming that the final burial arrangements will be announced by the authorised custodians after consultations.

The controversy follows the reading of Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s Will, which the family says placed responsibility for the custody of his remains and funeral arrangements with Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena.

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A statement circulating from sources aligned with the family has accused Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, daughter of the late Apostle, of demanding GH₵3.7 million as an initial contribution towards preparations for the funeral.

The statement alleges that Adwoa Safo initially contacted the family’s lawyer on 4 June 2026, expressing a willingness to resolve issues surrounding the funeral arrangements through dialogue.

It further claims that after a meeting was scheduled, she failed to attend and later announced that the funeral would take place on 30 and 31 July 2026 without final approval from the wider family.

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According to the statement, Adwoa Safo later sent another letter through her lawyers dated 21 July 2026, expressing a desire to cooperate with the family but also requesting the GH₵3.7 million payment.

The family source alleged that no agreement had been reached with Adwoa Safo and disputed claims that all parties had agreed to work together on the burial arrangements.

The statement further referenced the reading of Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s Will, claiming that custody of his remains and responsibility for organising the funeral rites were assigned to Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, the late Apostle’s son.

It added that previously announced funeral dates were no longer valid and that new dates would be announced by the appropriate custodians of the burial rites, including the Aduana Kotoko Royal Family of Essumeja.

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