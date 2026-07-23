Advertisement

2026 Mid-Year Budget: 950,000 Ghanaians escaped multidimensional poverty in a year - Ato Forson

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 15:27 - 23 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Dr Cassiel Ato Forson
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says nearly 950,000 Ghanaians escaped multidimensional poverty within a year, describing the achievement as evidence that the government's economic policies are translating into improved living conditions for citizens.
Advertisement

  • Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says about 950,000 Ghanaians moved out of multidimensional poverty between the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2025.

  • The multidimensional poverty rate fell from 24.9% to 21.9%, reflecting improvements in living conditions, education, health and employment.

  • The minister attributed the progress to prudent economic management, highlighting strong GDP growth, lower inflation and declining unemployment.

Advertisement

Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 23, Dr Forson said Ghana's multidimensional poverty rate fell from 24.9% in the third quarter of 2024 to 21.9% in the third quarter of 2025.

Also Read: 2026 Budget: 6 New Regional Hospitals, 10 Agenda 111 Projects – Analysing Gov't's Health Sector Plans

"Multidimensional poverty, which measures deprivation across living conditions, education, health, and employment, declined from 24.9% in Q3 of 2024 to 21.9% in Q3 of 2025," he told Parliament.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson
Advertisement

The Finance Minister added: "This simply means that about 950,000 Ghanaians moved out of multidimensional poverty in just one year."

He stressed that the figures represented more than statistical improvements.

"Behind these statistics are the hundreds of thousands of families who now enjoy better living conditions and greater hope for the future," Dr Forson said.

Also Read: 2026 Budget: ‘Ghana’s economy has recovered’ – Dr Ato Forson declares

Economy surpasses US$100 billion

Advertisement
Ghana becomes 8th largest economy in Africa
Ghana becomes 8th largest economy in Africa

The minister attributed the improvement in poverty levels to what he described as prudent economic management and sustained policy implementation.

"Policies, competent economic management and consistent implementation deliver tangible results," he said.

According to Dr Forson, Ghana's real GDP grew by 6.0% in 2025, marking the fastest economic expansion since 2019, while non-oil GDP growth reached 7.6%, the highest in 14 years.

Also Read: Can you live on ₵21.77 minimum wage? Here’s a smart budget plan

Advertisement

He said the country's growth momentum had continued into 2026, with real GDP expanding by 6.4% in the first half of the year, outperforming expectations.

Dr Forson also announced that Ghana's economy had exceeded US$100 billion for the first time, describing it as a historic milestone.

"For the first time in our nation's history, the size of Ghana's economy exceeded US$100 billion, firmly establishing Ghana as a major emerging market economy," he said.

Also Read: Gov’t to invest GH¢2 billion in healthcare infrastructure from 2025 – 2028 – Pres. Mahama

Unemployment and inflation decline

An image depicting inflation rate
An image depicting inflation rate

The Finance Minister further told Parliament that the unemployment rate fell from 13.7% during the first three quarters of 2024 to 12.8% over the same period in 2025.

He also highlighted significant progress in tackling inflation, saying it had dropped from 23.8% in December 2024 to 5.4% by the end of 2025, before easing further to 5.3% in June 2026.

Also Read: Top 10 countries in Africa with the lowest inflation rates

Dr Forson added that Ghana's fiscal position had strengthened, with the country recording a primary surplus of 0.9% of GDP by the end of June 2026, while the debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 45%, down sharply from 61.8% at the end of 2024.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
The emotional story behind why Marc Cucurella never ties his hair during football matches
Sports
23.07.2026
The emotional story behind why Marc Cucurella never ties his hair during football matches
2026 Mid-Year Budget: 950,000 Ghanaians escaped multidimensional poverty in a year - Ato Forson
News
23.07.2026
2026 Mid-Year Budget: 950,000 Ghanaians escaped multidimensional poverty in a year - Ato Forson
Former Dome-Kwabenya MP and former Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo
Entertainment
23.07.2026
Adwoa Safo allegedly holds father’s body hostage, demands GH₵3.7m before burial – Family claims
Kantanka family clarifies funeral plans, says no official burial date has been set
Entertainment
23.07.2026
Kantanka family clarifies funeral plans, says no official burial date has been set
Adina Thembi
Entertainment
23.07.2026
'The comments directed at me were more like clickbait' – Adina addresses xenophobia backlash
2026/2027 academic calendar: GES confirms reopening, vacation and BECE dates for basic schools
News
23.07.2026
2026/2027 academic calendar: GES confirms reopening, vacation and BECE dates for basic schools